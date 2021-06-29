Turkmen-Kyrgyz Summit Talks – Documents Signed – Joint Statement Issued – Joint Economic Forum Held

Elvira Kadyrova

The summit talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan were held on the second day of the official visit President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

A number of bilateral documents were signed. The sides issued a joint statement.

On 27 June 2021, the joint economic forum was held.

Remarks by President Berdimuhamedov at the expanded talks

“Kyrgyzstan is a promising partner for us, but despite the growth of trade turnover this year, the overall level of bilateral cooperation cannot be considered high. It is necessary to conduct a thorough analysis and eliminate obstacles that hinder full-fledged cooperation, ” President Berdimuhamedov said during bilateral talks with President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic in an expanded format.

President Berdimuhamedov attached special importance to today’s summit talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, noting that the parties would have to assess bilateral cooperation in many areas.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector as a worth point in the negotiations. In particular, the matter is the export of Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Kyrgyzstan.

The Turkmen side is ready to meet all the needs of Kyrgyzstan and discuss technical and organizational issues, he told.

“I want to emphasize once again my political will that we are ready for these issues,” Turkmen leader added.

The parties discussed urgent issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy, transport, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. It is proposed to hold joint exhibitions on a regular basis, to develop contacts with the business community of the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the conceptual basis of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations is determined by the common ground in the views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation and regional international development.

He drew the attention of the parties to the interaction on environmental issues. In particular, it is necessary to step up joint work to counteract the negative consequences of climate change. He noted the need for rational use of water resources in the Central Asian region, stressing that in this context it is important to keep on moving forward, implementing the jointly adopted decisions.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, it is necessary to qualitatively expand these relations.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan and his delegation, noting that all topical issues were discussed in a narrow format, and appropriate decisions will be taken.

He stressed that one of the main issues on the agenda is the maintenance of universal peace, stability, successful counteraction to terrorist threats and the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

According to him, the Afghanistan theme traditionally takes an essential place in the Turkmen-Kyrgyz negotiations. Everyone desires to see Afghanistan as a peaceful and prosperous country, a good neighbor.

“Turkmenistan has always advocated the responding the regional problems by peaceful means and on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, in compliance with the principles and norms of international law in accordance with the UN Charter,” the President of Turkmenistan noted.

Remarks by President Zhaparov at the expanded talks

“Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have new promising opportunities in the areas of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as full mutual understanding and proximity of positions on a number of topical international and regional issues, including issues of peace, security, combating new challenges and threats,” President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov said during bilateral talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in an expanded format in Ashgabat.

The leaders of the two countries discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in trade and economy, fuel and energy sector, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

As Sadyr Zhaparov stressed, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are close friends, strategic partners and fraternal countries.

“The Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation is developing dynamically, there are no political contradictions between our countries. Kyrgyzstan sincerely rejoices at the successes and achievements of Turkmenistan. In recent years, the friendly and fraternal relations between our countries, based on a centuries-old history, common traditions, language, cultural and spiritual heritage, have reached a new level of long-term strategic cooperation. The bilateral legal framework, which includes documents in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, is steadily growing, ” the President noted.

Sadyr Zhaparov once again assured that Kyrgyzstan remains fully committed to the deepening and expanding bilateral relations with Turkmenistan. He expressed readiness to make maximum efforts to further strengthen and unleash the existing great potential of bilateral partnership.

According to the President, one of the priority areas of cooperation is the further activation of trade and economic cooperation. The two countries have significant potential in the field of trade, energy, transport and the agro-industrial complex.

Kyrgyz leader expressed hope for the broad involvement of the Turkmen business in the investment projects of Kyrgyzstan, which has all the necessary conditions and opportunities for this.

As Sadyr Zhaparov noted, one of the promising areas of cooperation are tourism, light industry also has great potential, where it is possible to combine the quality of Turkmen textiles with the capacity of the Kyrgyz clothing industry.

“Our two fraternal peoples have deep historical and spiritual roots, similarity of languages and cultural traditions. Their preservation, as well as the further deepening of Kyrgyz-Turkmen humanitarian ties, is of the utmost importance. Taking into account that the spiritual rapprochement of the two peoples contributes to strengthening the traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness between the Kyrgyz and Turkmen peoples, I would like to suggest holding mutual Days of Culture as the coronavirus pandemic situation improves,” Zhaparov said.

President Sadyr Zhaparov once again confirmed that further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation on a wide range of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations fully meets the interests of the two countries and invited President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Documents signed

During the summit talks, the two heads of state reached agreements in principle on the following issues:

creation of a Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund with an authorized capital of US $100 million to support joint business projects

supply of Turkmen gas and electricity to Kyrgyzstan in the autumn-winter period

Construction of a Kyrgyz-Turkmen trading house in Bishkek

Construction of resort complex with a five-star hotel in Issyk-Kul region.

The following documents were signed at the end of the summit talks:

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkmenistan on production cooperation;

Memorandum of Understanding in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Chui province and the governorate of Mary province;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I. Razzakov and the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction.

Action plan for cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025;

Action plan between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan in the field of sports for 2021-2024 for the implementation of the Agreement for sports on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports of 11 November 2014;

Action plan for 2021-2023 for the implementation of the Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture of 11 November 2014;

Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Agreement on cooperation in the field of film production and broadcasting of 23 August 2018;

Program of trade and economic cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2021-2023;

Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for 2021-2022;

Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkmenistan on Mutual Trips of Citizens of 6 March 2000.

The presidents signed a Joint statement.

Joint Statement

[This is unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the text of the Joint Statement]

At the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, an official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Turkmenistan took place on 27-28 June 2021.

During the talks, held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust, the Heads of State discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening of the strategic partnership, reviewed the entire range of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations and exchanged views on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic S. N. Zhaparov and President of Turkmenistan G. M. Berdimuhamedov, emphasizing the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, guided by the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, Strengthening Friendship and Trust between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, signed on 23 August 2018 in Ashgabat and the Treaty on Friendship, Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, signed on 11 November 2014 in Ashgabat, attaching great importance to the upcoming 30th anniversary of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, striving for further expansion and deepening of bilateral cooperation, stated the following:

Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations are historically based on friendly, fraternal, good-neighborly and deep spiritual ties between the two peoples.

The Presidents confirmed the importance of developing and strengthening the Kyrgyz-Turkmen political dialogue, trade and economic relations, as well as expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation and called for further deepening of trust and constructive contacts at the highest, high and other levels and the development of fraternal relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan.

The Heads of state noted the need to establish and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other modern challenges, such as terrorism and extremism, illegal migration and human trafficking, illegal arms trade, drug trafficking and cybersecurity.

The importance of intensifying contacts between the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan as an important component of bilateral cooperation was emphasized. In this context, the special importance of stepping up inter-parliamentary cooperation through the exchange of visits at the level of the parliaments of the two countries was confirmed.

The need to further enhance and improve the effectiveness of the joint Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and humanitarian cooperation, as a coordinating body for the development of bilateral relations in various spheres of interaction, was noted. The Presidents confirmed the need to focus on the further development of economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation by identifying and implementing the most promising areas of cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures and the realization of investment projects.

The importance of creating favorable economic, financial and legal environment for entrepreneurial activity, increasing the opportunities for goods and services to enter world markets, participating in international exhibition events held on the territories of the Parties, organizing business forums that will strengthen contacts between the business circles of the two countries was highlighted.

The Presidents stated that there are favorable conditions for further advancing cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, industry, trade, agriculture and regional cooperation. In this regard, the Parties expressed the need to further encourage business ties, mutual acquaintance with products produced in the two countries, study export-import opportunities and search for new forms of promoting economic cooperation.

The parties expressed their mutual intention to cooperate on the organization of joint production in the field of industry and energy and the strengthening of trade and economic ties.

The Heads of State confirmed that the deepening of cooperation in the field of transport is of key importance in the development of international trade. It was noted that mutual participation in various projects of the international transport corridors will contribute to the enhancing and expansion of economic cooperation, the development of transport infrastructure and the growth of transit cargo flows through the transport communications of the two states, ensuring the shortest and most efficient access of goods to world markets. The parties agreed to create favorable conditions for cargo carriers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, including by unifying the tariffs of consular visa fees on a reciprocal basis.

The Presidents decided to instruct the relevant agencies of the two countries to elaborate on the implementation of investment projects for the construction of the resort and recreation facility “Turkmenistan” in the Kyrgyz Republic and trading houses in the two countries.

The parties agreed to step up cooperation between the countries in the fuel and energy sector and instructed the relevant departments to work out the issue of natural gas, electricity, and liquefied gas supplies from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Heads of state also expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation on staff training, professional development of specialists and exchange of experience in the field of electric power and gas.

The Presidents stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response, environmental protection, conservation of biological diversity, rational use of natural resources and mitigation of the climate change risks.

The heads of state considered the possibilities of supplying mineral fertilizers from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic and noted the existence of a great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

The Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, realizing their historical responsibility for preserving and strengthening the centuries-old ties of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, confirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral ties in the field of education, culture, art and sports.

The parties expressed interest in developing and intensifying cooperation in the field of education, stressed the need to sign a bilateral document on mutual recognition of educational documents between the relevant state bodies of the Parties.

In order to maintain and promote the common historical and cultural heritage, the Heads of State noted the need for further consolidation of efforts to intensify Kyrgyz-Turkmen cultural cooperation and confirm their readiness to support the holding of mutual Days of Culture, joint exhibitions, festivals and other cultural events.

Recognizing that mutually beneficial cooperation in the international arena meets the interests of both countries, the Presidents stressed the need for closer cooperation within the framework of multilateral diplomacy and confirmed the similarity of positions on topical issues of international politics.

The need to coordinate efforts on many urgent issues within the framework of universal and regional organizations, of which the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan are members, was noted. The Heads of State underlined the importance of enhancing the role of the United Nations and its institutions in addressing global issues, ensuring sustainable development, promoting security and stability in the world.

The sides welcomed the efforts of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia to support the regional countries in capacity building for the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflict prevention through dialogue and attracting international assistance.

The Heads of State stressed their mutual desire to contribute to strengthening the atmosphere of stability and security in the region for the benefit of the prosperity of the peoples of Central Asia.

The parties stated the need to further reform the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (ISFAS), taking into account the interests and needs of all Central Asian countries.

The Presidents emphasized the priority importance of developing the format of Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian states, which allowed to intensify full-scale regional cooperation and laid the foundation for regional cooperation, and spoke in favor of holding next Consultative Meeting in the near future within the framework of previously adopted decisions of the Heads of Central Asian States.

The Heads of State stressed the importance of holding the First European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021, which will contribute to more sustainable development of the Central Asian states.

The Presidents stressed that mutual respect, trust, openness and mutual benefit are the fundamental principles of the development of bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting held in the atmosphere of full trust and mutual understanding, which is traditional for Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov expressed sincere gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people for the hospitality, warm and friendly reception extended to the Kyrgyz delegation and invited President of Turkmenistan G. Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at a convenient time for him. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

28 June 2021, Ashgabat

Press Conference

On conclusion of the signing ceremony the presidents addressed a press conference.

President Berdimuhamedov

Commenting on the results of the current Ashgabat summit, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized its unconditional success, expressing gratitude to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and all members of his delegation for the constructive negotiations that took place in an atmosphere of openness, mutual trust and understanding.

This is the first meeting in a bilateral format with Sadyr Japarov as the head of Kyrgyzstan, and I can rightfully say that he showed a mutual readiness to give new qualitative impetus to cooperation between our countries in various directions, as well as the presence of great opportunities and potential for this, said the Turkmen leader.

As noted, an important place during the talks was devoted to the issues of strengthening global peace, stability and security. The parties reaffirmed their firm commitment to the settlement of all disputes on the basis of recognized norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and recognized the need to continue close cooperation in a bilateral format and within international organizations in solving such pressing problems as disarmament, countering international terrorism, cross-border organized crime, illegal drug trafficking.

Special attention was paid to the processes in Central Asia, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, stressing that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan today objectively acts as an important constructive factor in their positive development.

– Here the positions of our countries are clear, invariable and principled: we stand for the creation of durable and effective mechanisms aimed at ensuring peace and security in Central Asia, strengthening good-neighborliness, friendship and partnership between the states of the region, its effective integration into world economic ties, the leader of the nation said. … In this context, the parties stressed the importance of a new format of regional interaction – the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also noted the similarity of the sides’ approaches to solving the Afghan problem.

– We are unanimous in the opinion that a settlement in Afghanistan is possible only by peaceful, political means, on the basis of a broad national dialogue. At the same time, we believe that the peacekeeping potential of the international community, primarily the United Nations, in Afghanistan should be used more actively and widely, the Turkmen leader emphasized.

As stated, in addition to issues of peace and security, efforts will continue to be coordinated in such an important area of ​​the global agenda as sustainable development, and its components – energy security, development of international transport and transit communications, ecology and environmental protection.

In this context, the readiness of Turkmenistan was confirmed to consider constructive initiatives and proposals aimed at developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the energy and transport-transit spheres.

In particular, our countries will coordinate efforts to form a strategic belt of transport, transit and logistics interaction along the East-West line, and work with potential partners on regional and global platforms, in specialized international organizations and financial institutions.

During the talks, special attention was paid to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov continued, noting with satisfaction that the parties agreed on the need to increase interaction in this area in accordance with the great potential of the two states.

As noted, an agreement was reached to substantively consider measures to expand and diversify mutual trade, intensify investment policy to enter joint large-scale projects in industrial cooperation, the service sector, and the agricultural sector. In this context, great importance is attached to building up business ties between the business communities of the two countries.

The importance of strengthening contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was also emphasized. An agreement was reached to continue cooperation in this direction, to ensure all the necessary conditions for holding events in both states on a regular basis with the participation of workers in literature, cinema, musical groups, and the organization of sports competitions.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have great potential in the scientific and educational spheres, in the revival of the richest cultural and historical heritage of our peoples.

Addressing the media, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that for Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic is an important and reliable partner, relations with which are being built for the long term.

– Both sides have an understanding and conviction that close multifaceted cooperation between the two states is carried out for the benefit of our peoples, meets their fundamental interests, and contributes to stability and the development of regional and international processes, the leader of the nation emphasized.

In their relations, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan rely on rich historical experience, the traditions of brotherhood, friendship, good-neighborliness and respect for each other that have developed among our peoples.

– We rejoice at the successes of Kyrgyzstan, we note the efforts of its leadership aimed at strengthening statehood, carrying out progressive reforms in public and political life, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said and, taking this opportunity, once again congratulated his colleague and, in his person, the entire people of Kyrgyzstan on the successful April of this year by a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of the country.

Expressing deep satisfaction with the results of the talks held today, which resulted in the signing of a solid package of bilateral documents, the head of state expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and members of his delegation for the great work done. The kindest wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity were conveyed to the people of the fraternal country.

President Sadyr Zhaparov

Today, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have demonstrated their commitment and aspiration to close and multi-faceted dialogue that meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries”, said the President of the Kyrgyzstan during in a press statement following talks with President Berdimuhamedov.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the bilateral negotiations were rich and fruitful, key issues of the development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations, prospects for further expansion and deepening of strategic partnership in political, trade and economic, transit and logistics, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres were discussed, and an exchange of views on topical regional and international issues took place.

The parties came to a mutual understanding on many issues, reached agreements taking into account the interests of both countries, and further solutions are planned for some of them, he added.

“We confirmed the long-term strategic nature of our cooperation and expressed our readiness to do everything necessary to strengthen it and unlock the great potential of the bilateral partnership.

We focused our attention on those areas where joint efforts can give the greatest effect, first of all, we talked about trade, economic and investment ties, cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics, and agro-industrial spheres. In order to diversify trade and economic cooperation, we expressed our desire to increase mutual trade, open joint ventures and develop industrial cooperation,” Zhaparov said.

“Our states have similar or close positions on many key issues of international politics, we always support each other’s initiatives. We discussed issues related to the upcoming events, including the organization of the next Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states,” he told.

The parties welcomed the holding of mutual Days of Cultures, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the countries.

“I am sure that all our agreements and the issues discussed will be successfully implemented. In this regard, we still have a lot to do, we have both the desire to develop dynamic and mutually beneficial fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan in all areas. The present visit is an indicator of the high level of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations, proving that Turkmenistan is a reliable friend and strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan,” concluded President Sadyr Zhaparov, expressing gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his readiness to deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan wrapped up

On 28 June 2021, President Sadyr Zhaparov wrapped up his official visit to Turkmenistan and left for Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

Turkmen and Kyrgyz businessmen stroke deals worth over US$ 28 million

On 27 June 2021, the businessmen from Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan signed a package of contracts and memoranda of cooperation on the sidelines of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Economic Forum.

In total, 13 deals were signed online, including 10 export contracts for the supply of sanitary and faience products, pipe products, tomatoes, confectionery, manufactured in Turkmenistan.

Three memoranda provide for partnership in the field of clothing and footwear production, investment activities and import-export operations.

The total value of the transactions exceeded US $28.57 million.

On the Turkmen side, the contracts were signed by the companies “Deryaplastic”,”Täze aý”,” Yigit”,”Balkandag”,” Işgär”,”Nur önümçilik söwda gurluşyk”, “Mähriban-Merw”,” Altyn Burgut”, open joint stock company “Miwe” and individual entrepreneurs.

On the Kyrgyz side, the contracts were signed by the companies “Gelereya-Osh”, “Europe stroy Plast”, “Santehnicheskaya Kompaniya Kyrgyzstana”, “SM Logistics”, “Muratbek LTD”,” Medina KJ”,” Kara-Kum TM”, “Si-Da Grand”.

The opening ceremony of the forum was attended by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as high-ranking officials from both sides.

In 2020, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan equaled to US $ 11.7 million, including US $ 7.16 million of exports from Turkmenistan and US $ 4.56 million of imports.

According to the Kyrgyz media, citing their country’s economy and finance minister, during the Ashgabat summit talks, the leaders of the two countries set tasks for their governments to increase trade turnover by 10-20%.

The value of contracts signed at the economic forum already exceeds the Turkmen-Kyrgyz trade over the past year, so the target on trade boosting will obviously be achieved.

Moreover, the creation of the US$ 100 Million Turkmen-Kyrgyz Development Fund, welcomed by the heads of state in principle, will help to revitalize economic ties and to promote joint business projects. /// nCa, 29 June 2021

Here are some pictures from the visit. All pictures are copyright to press service of president of Kyrgyzstan: