Turkmenistan and Tatarstan keen to expand multisectoral partnership

Elvira Kadyrova

On 17 May 2021, President Berdimuhamedov had talks with President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan, who is on two-day visit to Ashgabat.

Minnikhanov once again expressed his condolences on the demise of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s father, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Tatarstan takes a special place in the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

In turn, head of Tatarstan stressed that the friendly relations between the Presidents of the two countries contribute to the close contacts at the regional level.

The parties also highlighted the importance of the joint group on economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

Talks between the Turkmen and Tatarstan delegations

The talks has been continued in an expanded format with participation of Tatarstan and Turkmenistan delegations.

In 2020 the trade turnover between the parties totaled US $ 107 million. The bulk of the exports from Tatarstan included land transport vehicles, rubber, equipment and mechanical devices. In turn, Tatarstan mainly imports from Turkmenistan plastics and plastic products, vegetables, etc.

Turkmenistan is one of the major consumers of KAMAZ vehicles in Central Asia. Today, the KAMAZ vehicle fleet in the country has more than 9,000 units, including dump trucks, heavy machinery, special machinery based on the KAMAZ chassis, specially designed for many sectors of the national economy. New cars and special equipment on the KAMAZ chassis are operated in severe desert conditions. There is a contract for the supply of 1982 units of machinery to Turkmenistan in 2019-2021. The last batch of 189 units will be shipped by August 2021.

“We have very big intentions to expand cooperation with KAMAZ,” Berdimuhamedov said. According to the president of Tatarstan, the company has prepared a road map in various areas, including electric buses.

Tatneft is another example of successful cooperation with Turkmenistan. The company has a contract to provide services for improving oil recovery. In the period 2019-2020, 120 wells have been rehabilitated and over 106,000 tons of oil extra produced. In January 2021, Tatneft branch in Turkmenistan launched production site for the repair of pumps and compressor pipes.

The company KER-Holding LLC operates in Turkmenistan since 2009 and cooperates with the state concerns “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengaz” under two contracts in the energy and oil market.

Kazan Helicopter Plant (KVZ) delivered the first helicopter to Turkmenistan in 2009. Until 2015, 11 helicopters exported to Turkmenistan. And under the deal between KVZ and Turkmen Airlines, in 2020-2021 one unit of 1 Mi-17-1B helicopter and one ANSAT helicopter in the medical version were supplied.

The President of Turkmenistan focused on the issues of cooperation in the field of information technologies. Next week we will lay the foundation of the smart city. We are interested in your experience in the digitalization of the administrative sphere, services, housing and communal services, Berdimuhamedov told.

We are ready to be present and continue working in all areas, Rustam Minnikhanov said.

The parties agreed on the need to increase and diversify the trade.

Later, President Berdimuhamedov and President Minnikhanov inspected the Mi-17-1B helicopter, recently delivered to Ashgabat. /// nCa, 18 May 2021 (based on press releases of Tatarstan presidential press service)