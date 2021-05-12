Presentation of president’s new book held at the institute of international relations of Turkmenistan

On May 11, 2021, the presentation of the new book of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov «Ashgabat – The White City» was held in the conference hall of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The publication of the book became a unique gift for the 140th Anniversary of the Turkmen capital.

The rectors, professors, teachers and students from local universities, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Turkmenistan and media representatives attended the event. In addition, the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to foreign countries participated to the event via videoconferencing.

Opening the event, Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan J. Gurbangeldiyev noted that the informative and rich illustration of the new book of the Head of state tells in detail history of capital city and its present day.

The Ambassadors of states whose capital cities are sister cities of Ashgabat addressed the event, in particular, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan A. Kuchkarov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Ye. Sapiyev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Turkmenistan T. Oral.

In addition, Rector of the International University for the Humanities and Development E. Aydogdyev, Rector of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D.Azadi M. Kulieva and others read their statements.

The participants of the presentation noted that the book «Ashgabat – The White City» adds pride to the capital and makes it possible to appreciate better the unique beauty and architectural features of the city. The historical development and transformation of the main city of the country was told. Several objects of the capital were highlighted, which were included in the «Guinness Book of World Records». The speakers also spoke about major international events held in Ashgabat.

At the end of the event, the participants adopted the Address to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 12 May 2021 (cross-post from MFA Turkmenistan, 11 May)