Father of President Berdimuhamedov passes away

Today [18 Apr], in the holy month of Ramadan, in his 89th year, the father of the President of Turkmenistan, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, passed away. The Turkmen people received this bitter news with deep sorrow.

The rich life path of Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, who was entirely dedicated to his people and the beloved Motherland, is an unparalleled example of high humanism. Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov’s childhood fell on the years of the harsh war of the last century.

Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, whose life has become an exemplary school for the entire nation, especially for the younger generation, was born on August 12, 1932 in the village of Birleshik-1 of the Geoktepe etrap. Shortly before leaving school in his native village, he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps: from 1950 he worked as a librarian, and later as a primary school teacher at this school.

In 1952 he was drafted into the army. During his service, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov graduated from a junior officer training school in the city of Chirchik, Uzbekistan, and in 1954 served as a junior lieutenant in a mountain rifle military unit stationed in the Kyrgyz city of Osh.

In 1956, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov worked at a school in the village of Babarap.

From June 1958 to 1982, he held various positions in the Ministry of the Interior.

The experience gained helped him to correctly plan and conduct a large political and educational, and explanatory work among the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to strengthen discipline and responsibility of employees. He performed this work not only on duty, but also on a voluntary basis.

Over the years of work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov held various positions in the cities of Dashoguz, Mary, Ashgabat: he was a group commander, a detachment chief, headed a duty unit, a personnel department, and was chief of staff.

Having retired in 1982 with the rank of lieutenant colonel, he worked as a teacher for many years, teaching and educating young people. He worked at the National Institute of Education, the Scientific Research Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, the Education Department of the city of Ashgabat and in other places, showing himself to be a creative person who flawlessly fulfilled the task.

In February 2012, in accordance with the Resolution of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the capital’s military unit No. 1001 was named after Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, a man whose life path became an example for many military personnel.

In November 2020, by the Decree of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Choganly residential complex of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan in the Bagtyyarlyk capital etrap was named after Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov.

This became a vivid testimony to the manifestation of respect for the great man who devoted his entire conscious life to serving the people and his native Motherland.

The memory of the faithful son of the Fatherland, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in paradise, may Allah accept him into his abode. /// nCa, 19 April 2021 [Cross-post from TDH, 18 Apr]