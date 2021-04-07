Turkish ambassador hosts reception to bid farewell to general director of Turkmen-Turkish Bank

Ambassador Togan Oral of Turkey hosted a reception on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, to bid farewell to Kazim Gundogar, the General Director of the Turkmen-Turkish Commercial Bank.

The number of invitees was limited because of the social distancing requirements.

Because of the energetic leadership of Gundogar, and equally because of the professionally very capable team, the Turkmen-Turkish Bank has acquired and continues to maintain the lead position in the commercial banking sector of Turkmenistan.

The bank is a 50/50 joint venture between the Ziraat Bank of Turkey and DayhanBank of Turkmenistan.

It offers a wide range of service including the loans for various purposes, mortgage, and micro credits.

It issues local bank cards and also Visa and MasterCard credit cards.

A number of online solutions for account management and payments are also available.

Gundogar maintained a cautious but optimistic approach in adding new products and services to the portfolio of the bank.

He has been replaced by another competent banker, Mustafa Sarikush. /// nCa, 7 April 2021

Here are some pictures from the event: