President of Turkmenistan took part in a meeting of the council of heads of states of the CIS

On December 18, 2020, a meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the format of a video conference.

The meeting was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I. Aliyev, President of the Republic of Belarus A. Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev, Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic T. Mamytov, President of the Republic of Moldova I. Dodon, President of the Russian Federation V. Putin, President of the Republic of Tajikistan E. Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan G. Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh. Mirziyoyev, as well as Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Director of the CIS S. Lebedev.

During the meeting, the participants discussed cooperation within the CIS in political, trade-economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres of mutual interest. A constructive exchange of views took place on key issues of interaction, including the fight with the pandemic.

The Concept of further development of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Plan of main measures for its implementation, proposals for the development and strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation of the CIS countries and other vectors of partnership were considered.

In his speech at the meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that “Turkmenistan is convinced that the CIS has great potential in economic and social development, humanitarian and cultural cooperation, and in a positive impact on regional and global processes.”

He emphasized the high level of trust and solidarity inherent in relations between countries on the Commonwealth platform and made a number of specific proposals, including on strengthening economic integration, health systems, including the establishment of mechanisms for scientific and medical cooperation and the implementation of joint developments in the field of medicine.

The President of Turkmenistan also drew attention to the need to restore the role of international law and the UN Charter, to strengthen the culture of peace and trust in international affairs. In this regard, the initiative of Turkmenistan was emphasized, on the basis of which 2021 was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust. Noting that next year it is planned to hold a high-level international conference in Ashgabat dedicated to strengthening peace, security, ensuring sustainable development, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that this event will become an effective step towards strengthening friendly relations between the countries of the world.

During the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of States, the results of joint activities in the past year were summed up, priorities for the future period were outlined. The participants expressed their gratitude to the Republic of Uzbekistan for the successful chairmanship of the Commonwealth this year and welcomed the chairmanship of the Republic of Belarus in the CIS in 2021.

The Turkmen side signed the Decisions of the Council of CIS Heads of States “On the development and strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States”; “On the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021”; “On the Joint Statement of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Organization”; “On the Joint Statement of the Heads of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Field of International Information Security”; “On the implementation in 2022 of the Interstate Program” Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth “in the Kyrgyz Republic” and “On the announcement in the Commonwealth of Independent States of 2022 as the Year of Folk Art and Cultural Heritage, 2023 – the Year of the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication.” /// MFA Turkmenistan, 18 Dec

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at CIS summit

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich!

Dear Heads of State!

First of all, let me express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev for organizing this meeting. I would like to note his great personal contribution to the successful presidency of Uzbekistan in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020.

Traditionally, at the end of the year, we sum up the results of our joint activities within the CIS, exchange views on the work in the coming period.

First of all, it must be said that, despite the known objective difficulties, the CIS countries managed to carry out most of the planned joint events. Meetings of the Councils of Heads of Government, Foreign Ministers, and the Economic Council took place, during which strategic directions of our interaction in various fields were discussed and important documents were adopted.

Among them, I would especially highlight the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030. We assess this document as timely and relevant, note its specificity, the clarity of the goals and objectives set out in it for the long term. We are ready to work together on their implementation.

It should be emphasized here that the above Strategy is based on the principles of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States, adopted at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat in October last year.

We note with satisfaction that among the priorities of the economic partnership of the Commonwealth countries, such areas as transport, the fuel and energy complex, communications and communications, industrial cooperation, trade, innovation and technology are highlighted. These are the areas where we have something to offer each other, as well as partners outside the CIS.

In general, Turkmenistan is in favor of imparting a new quality to our cooperation, the transition to long-term systemic interaction. We are convinced that the current potential of the CIS allows us to talk about the possibilities of implementing significant projects in these promising industries.

At the same time, the territories of the CIS countries can become the main routes of economic interaction on the continent, in a broad sense – connecting links along the Europe-Asia line.

In this context, we emphasize the importance of promoting the economic interests of the CIS beyond the geographical boundaries of the Commonwealth, integrating neighboring countries and neighboring regions into our joint projects. First of all, this concerns the creation of transport and transit infrastructure, the optimization and expansion of energy supplies, the laying of new communication lines and communications.

In particular, we see great opportunities for cooperation in these areas in the Caspian region, for the creation of a modern system of combined logistics here with the participation of states that do not have direct access to the World Ocean.

In this regard, we propose to consider the prospects for using the International Seaport of the city of Turkmenbashi, as well as the modern merchant fleet of Turkmenistan.

Last year, during the First Caspian Economic Forum in the city of Turkmenbashi, the conceptual foundations of multilateral cooperation in the Caspian were laid, and concrete steps were outlined to give it a long-term character.

Many states and large foreign companies are interested in participating in it. We believe that the Caspian direction should take its proper place in the plans of the Commonwealth, and be considered as a zone of priority economic partnership.

Dear Heads of State!

The outgoing year has passed under the banner of the fight against coronavirus infection, becoming a serious test for our health systems.

I consider it necessary to emphasize that in these difficult conditions the CIS states were able to promptly establish channels of interaction through medical, sanitary, customs and other services, showing high responsibility, solidarity and mutual support in the face of a new challenge.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his great personal contribution to solving this universal problem, which has increased the authority of the Russian leader in the international arena.

I am convinced that these principles should guide us in the coming period of combating the pandemic and overcoming its consequences. In this regard, we look forward to a substantive consideration of the concrete measures proposed by Turkmenistan in the UN to establish mechanisms for scientific and medical cooperation, the creation of international specialized centers, in which the latest methods and practices of countering dangerous viral infections would be developed.

I believe that the CIS countries could take a proactive role in this work, set an example of effective cooperation, exchange of experience, joint developments in the field of medicine.

In general, Turkmenistan is convinced of the need for closer interaction and consolidation of the efforts of the CIS countries on the world stage, in the largest international structures, primarily in the United Nations.

We believe that today, against the background of difficult events in world politics, the Commonwealth countries could make a significant contribution to stabilizing the situation, restoring and strengthening the role of international law and the UN Charter, and helping to create an atmosphere of trust and predictability in relations between states.

We consider it important in this regard to adopt a joint Statement of the heads of the CIS member states in connection with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

As you know, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2021 was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust. We regard this decision as a good reason for the resumption of a serious, responsible dialogue on the issues of the modern world order and international relations.

We invite you to think together about filling it with practical and concrete content.

In this context, next year, Ashgabat plans to hold a high-level international conference dedicated to strengthening peace, security, and ensuring sustainable development.

I invite you to take part in this Forum!

A few days ago, Turkmenistan celebrated a significant date in its modern history – the 25th anniversary of international recognition of the status of permanent neutrality.

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the heads of state who have sent congratulations to Turkmenistan and its people. This position is for us a great support and incentive for the development of international cooperation on the principles of good neighborliness and peacefulness, confirms the loyalty of the chosen foreign policy course of Turkmenistan, its compliance with the long-term interests and goals of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In this regard, we consider it useful to continue the practice of mutual support in the UN General Assembly. During its current session, Turkmenistan put forward a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of preventive diplomacy and the implementation of the principles of neutrality in resolving international issues.

We are grateful to those Commonwealth countries that have joined Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a Group of Friends of Neutrality in the United Nations for peace, security and development – we highly appreciate their position.

Dear Heads of State!

Turkmenistan is convinced that the CIS has great potential in economic and social development, humanitarian and cultural cooperation, in a positive impact on regional and global processes. The Commonwealth proves its viability, the ability to responsibly deal with challenges and threats, and its relevance as an important instrument of interstate dialogue.

Our country is committed to continuing close interaction within the CIS, actively participating in the implementation of the provisions of the signed documents.

Concluding my speech, I would like to express my gratitude to Uzbekistan for the skillful chairmanship of the CIS in 2020 and wish success to the Republic of Belarus, which is taking over the chairmanship next year.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the head of the Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Nikolaevich Lebedev for the effective coordination of our work and contribution to the successful holding of this meeting.

Allow me to congratulate you, dear participants, on the coming New Year, to wish you good health and success, and in your person, the peoples of the Commonwealth states – peace, well-being and prosperity. /// TDH, 18 Dec