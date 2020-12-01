Meeting between Charge d’Affaires of UAE and Head of Space Department of Turkmenistan

Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi met via videoconference with Mr. Garayev Ashyr Muradovich head of the Space Department of the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” Agency of the Ministry of industry and communications of Turkmenistan, former deputy minister of Communication of Turkmenistan on 30 November 2020.

Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi gave detailed information about UAE National Space Strategy.

In March 2019, the UAE government launched the National Space Strategy 2030, which sets the general framework for the UAE’s space industry and activities carried out by public and private sectors for the years leading up to 2030.

The National Space Strategy aims at achieving the UAE’s vision in the field of space exploration, technologies and applications. It also constitutes one of the pillars of the regulatory framework for the space sector in the country.

UAE announced in September 2020, the Emirates Lunar Mission as one of the key components of the new Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Strategy 2021-2031. The strategy aims to boost the Centre’s international competitiveness, build new international knowledge partnerships and develop Emirati capabilities in the field of space exploration and space technologies.

Once completed and launched, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the moon.

On July 2020 UAE launched historic first mission to Mars. First Mars mission from UAE aims to inspire a new generation of space scientists. United Arab Emirates’ first mission to Mars will reach the Red Planet on Feb. 9, 2021, set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s formation.

Mr. Garayev Ashyr introduced the works of Space Department – the first Turkmen space communication satellite was launched on April 28, 2015, and till today working with high performance. Mr. Garayev said, we are proud of UAE’s achievements and plans that aim to build Arab expertise in space science and technologies.

During the meeting the sides confirmed the importance of the exchange of experience in the field of space industry and technologies.