Turkmenistan is ready to expand contacts with the SCO on humanitarian and scientific lines

Today, at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the format of a video conference, the possibilities of expanding ties in the field of science, health and medicine were discussed in detail against the backdrop of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The importance of scientific contacts and exchanges, and the use of new technologies was noted. The heads of delegations also emphasized the importance of promoting the historical and cultural heritage of the SCO member states and the development of tourism potential.

During his speech at the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted that contacts on humanitarian and scientific lines with the SCO countries are an essential component of cooperation. “Common historical, cultural, spiritual ties between our states and peoples are a solid basis for developing a systematic approach to building relations in these areas,” R. Meredov said.

In this context, the firm position of Turkmenistan in uniting the efforts of states in the fight against the pandemic through solidarity, mutual assistance and active participation was confirmed. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan is ready to establish close cooperation with the SCO in the scientific and medical field and advocates for the establishment of channels of professional communication between medical communities and specialized structures in the long term.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 30 November 2020