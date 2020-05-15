TURKMENISTAN ON THE WAY TO JOINING THE WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION AS AN OBSERVER

On May 15, 2020, a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. During the session, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a Resolution “On the entry of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization as an observer.”

In accordance with the Document, immediately today, the Turkmen side sent the application letter on the accession to the World Trade Organization as an observer to the Director-General of the WTO. In line with the WTO procedures, the issue of accepting Turkmenistan to the WTO as an observer will be considered during the successive session of the WTO General Council to be held in the near future.

MFA Turkmenistan, 15 May 2020