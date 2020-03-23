Turkmenistan to buy emergency medical helicopters from Tatarstan

The Agency “Türkmenhowaýollary” (Turkmen Airlines) will make contracts with the Public joint stock company “Kazan helicopter plant” (Tatarstan, Russia) for the purchase of emergency medical helicopters.

The deal provides for the purchase of helicopters of two models “Mi-17-1W”and “ANSAT”.

The Russian ANSAT helicopter is designed to ensure solutions for air ambulance. The spacious and functional cabin with low noise and vibration allows to transport patients and medical staff. Thanks to its flight characteristics, the ANSAT helicopter is able to perform emergency missions in complicated conditions.

Technical features of ANSAT: Maximum speed – 275 km/h, maximum take-off weight – 3600 kg. The model can transport one patient, and two medical workers. The flight range is 505 km.

Mi-17-1W medical evacuation helicopters are also called “flying hospitals”. These vessels are designed to evacuate the seriously ill or injured people.

The helicopter’s equipment allows to perform on board complex surgical operations and take up to 12 injured victims (patients) on stretchers. Maximum speed is 250km/h, maximum range (with additional fuel tanks) is 1,065 km.

The ANSAT and Mi-17-lW models are equipped with advanced medical equipment and adapted to the conditions of Turkmenistan.

Kazan helicopter plant is one of the world’s leading helicopter manufacturers. The helicopters manufactured in Kazan have flown over 50 million flight hours worldwide. Over the entire history of the plant, about 12,000 units of Mi-4, Mi-8, Mi-14, Mi-17, Ansat helicopters and their modifications have been exported to 92 countries. Some models of helicopters produced in Kazan are already used in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 23 March 2020