Tajikistan builds first tunnel for the Central Asia-China gas pipeline Line D

Elvira Kadyrova

Tajikistan is completing the construction of the first tunnel on the route of the Line D under the Turkmenistan-China transnational gas pipeline.

The tunnel is located on the territory of the Rudaki district in the east of the country. Totally, 42 mountain tunnels with a length of 63.3 km will be built along the 391-kilometer pipeline.

According to deputy minister of energy and water resources of Tajikistan Sharifa Khudobakhsh, approximately 99.8% of the works on the construction of the tunnel in Rudaki has already been completed. It will be commissioned this year.

Line D of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline will stretch for 966 km and will pass via Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan (205km), Tajikistan (391km), Kyrgyzstan (215km) and China (155km).

The project will attract over US $ 3 billion of Chinese direct investments to the economy of Tajikistan.

The forth line of the trunk pipeline will deliver 25-30 billion cu m of natural gas from Turkmenistan to China.

The recent report by the GlobalData, an international consulting and analytical company, says Central Asia–China Line D will make Turkmenistan the second largest contributor to the new-build pipeline length in the post-soviet region after Russia.

The paper notes that the launch of line D will take place by 2022. The pipeline operator will be CNPC’s subsidiary, Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline, which owns a 100% stake in the project.

The fourth branch of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline will raise the volume of Central Asian gas supplies to China to 80 billion cu m. /// nCa, 30 January 2020