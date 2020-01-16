Neutrality in motion – Conference in Turkmenistan marks start of Roadmap for World Peace – Part 4

Action Plan documents signed

Twelve documents related to the joint UN-Turkmenistan action plan for 2020 were signed at the end of the inaugural session of the conference:

The annual work plan for 2020 “Improved legislative framework on the rights of the child”, adopted by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020, “Health and well-being of young children,” adopted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020, “Quality and inclusive early childhood education”, adopted by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020, “Improved Social Security for Children,” adopted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020, “Improving Access to Quality Data,” adopted by the State Committee on Statistics of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020 “Coordination and monitoring of the rights of the child”, adopted by the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The annual work plan for 2020, “Protection and Promotion of the Rights of the Child,” adopted by the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF; The 2020 annual work plan for the projects “Improving Youth Access to Reproductive Health Knowledge” and “Promoting Strengthening the System and Mechanisms for Promoting Gender Equality” adopted by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund; The annual work plan for 2020 of the projects “Improving the Quality of Integrated Services in Reproductive Health” and “Disaggregated Data for Sustainable National Development”, adopted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund; 2020 Annual Work Plan “Improving Youth Access to Reproductive Health Knowledge”, adopted by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund; The 2020 Annual Work Plan “Promoting Strengthening the System and Mechanisms for Promoting Gender Equality” adopted by the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund; The 2020 annual joint action plan under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Office for Cooperation in coordinating emergency preparedness and response.

Address of the participants of the conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” to the UN Secretary General

We, the participants of the International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development”, dedicated to the celebration in 2020 of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality under the motto “Turkmenistan – Home of Neutrality”, held in Ashgabat on January 14, 2020 under the chairmanship of the President Turkmenistan Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,

Calling for closer multilateral cooperation in the modern world in the name of realizing the goals and principles embodied in the Charter of the United Nations, strengthening international peace and security and ensuring economic, environmental, social and humanitarian development,

Emphasizing the need to implement the global strategies and programs of the United Nations, in particular the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,

Noting that 2020 is the beginning of a decade of decisive action aimed at the achievement by all countries of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,

Emphasizing that the implementation of the policy of neutrality, contributes to the strengthening of international and regional stability, plays an important role in the development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the countries of the world,

Emphasizing that the policy of neutrality is intended to encourage the use of preventive diplomacy through multilateralism and political dialogue,

Noting in this regard the productive activities of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia,

Supporting the constructive foreign policy of Turkmenistan based on positive neutrality, as well as noting the experience of Turkmenistan as an effective partner of the United Nations in maintaining and maintaining political stability at the regional and global levels,

Welcoming the initiative of Turkmenistan to create a Group of Friends of Neutrality in the name of peace and security and to prepare a Code of Practice for the effective application of the principles of neutrality in resolving international issues,

Emphasizing that the celebration in 2021 of the International Year of Peace and Confidence, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan, is a way to consolidate the efforts of the international community to promote a culture of peaceful dialogue between nations in order to achieve sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony,

Welcoming the decision of the Government of Turkmenistan to host an international high-level conference in Ashgabat on 12 December 2020: “The policy of neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development”, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the celebration of International Day of Neutrality,

Welcoming the invitation of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to participate in a large-scale and open global dialogue on the role of international cooperation in building the future, in connection with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations,

We appeal to the Secretary-General of the United Nations

Continue to comprehensively support the cooperation of the United Nations with neutral states in order to make greater use of the principles of neutrality and preventive diplomacy in ensuring international security and sustainable development,

Support initiatives and activities for the International Year of Peace and Confidence in 2021, as well as facilitate the engagement of Member States, foundations, programs and specialized agencies of the United Nations in the development and strengthening of a culture of peace and trust, including through educational and outreach activities;

To facilitate the active involvement of relevant United Nations system agencies in the process of organizing and conducting the high-level international conference in Ashgabat on 12 December 2020: “The policy of neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development”, as well as more active participation of countries- members of the Organization in the upcoming forum.

Participants of the International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” /// nCa, 15 January 2020 [based on material from TDH and MFA of Turkmenistan]