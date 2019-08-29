Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

A telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of TurkmenistanR.O.Meredov with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V.Lavrov was held on the 29th of August, during which the issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The parties highly appraised the outcomes of the First Caspian Economic Forum which was held in Turkmenbashy city on August11-12 of the current year.

Also, the heads of external policy agencies of the two countries exchanged views on the preparation to the meeting of the Council of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held on October 11 in Ashgabat.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 29 August 2019