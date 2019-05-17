Uzbekistan tests Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

Elvira Kadyrova

Recently, the first transit container cargo train Aktau–Tashkent left the Caspian port of Kazakhstan – Aktau. The train consists of 10 fitting open trucks, loaded with 20 twenty-foot containers owned by JSC “Uzbekistan Temir Yullari”.

This first ever transit freight train, heading to Uzbekistan, is a logical progression of the fruitful cooperation of the railway administrations of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan on the further development of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian international transport route, says the press service of the Uzbek Railways.

Container park of Uzbek Railways is managed by the JSC “O’ztemiryo’lkonteyner”.

The company and its subsidiaries are responsible for export-import rail cargo shipments within the country and abroad.

Imported goods in containers are delivered to logistics centers, where they pass through customs clearance and distributed to destination points.

The bulk of loading and unloading operation is performed at the logistics centers of Chukursay, Sergeli, Havast, located in proximity to Tashkent. There are also plans to turn the Ahangaran and Jizzakh regions into logistics hubs.

In particular, Sergeli station of Tashkent branch of JSC “O’ztemiryo’lkonteyner” is also one of the main receiving and sending units. The station enjoys strong cooperation with such major transport companies as UNICO LOGISTICS, Inter Rail Service, GM Uzbekistan. These transport companies deliver to Russia, China, Korea and France such products as legumes, fruit, semi-finished grape juice, licorice root. The paper, metal, building materials, cars and accessories for electrical equipment is used to be imported on the back route.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is an initiative of transport and logistics companies from China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to transport goods from China to Europe.

According to experts’, the potential trade turnover in the TITR region can reach US $ 646-992 million in 2020 or equivalent to 300,000 containers. /// nCa, 17 May 2019