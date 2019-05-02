The Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan has conducted a project “Turkey from the brushes of Turkmen artists: Çankırı&Karabük”for the Turkmen artists who within this project had a two week trip to Çankırı and Karabül cities of Turkey.

Turkmen artists Allamurat Muhammedov, Kakabay Gullayev, Hocamuhammet Çüriyev, Gülnaz Rozikulova, Ahmet Halliyev and Berdiguly Amansahedov have reflected their unique individual emotions and perceptions on their canvases. The exhibition of their art patterns will take place at the Fine Arts Museum of Turkmenistan on May 3, 2019 at 18.00 hours.

The artists as a part of the project “Turkey from the brushes of Turkmen artists: Çankırı&Karabük” have reflected in their paintings the cultural values, natural beauty, pastoral landscapes, ancient architecture and rich history of Çankırı and Karabük cities.

Karabük, located in the Black Sea region of Turkey, has been known for its iron and steel production, pine forests, saffron flowers, traditional houses and Turkish delight. Among the main treasures of Karabük are “Çamlık Natural Park” and “Safranbolu”, which is a typical ancient Ottoman city survived to the present days and recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Çankırı, situated in the North-Central Turkey, has been known as the land of friends and the capital of rock salt in Turkey. Çankırı offers all its visitors a new experience that includes rich folklore, rock salt caves, monumental trees, Seljuk and Ottoman architecture, as well as ancient ruins from the Roman and Byzantine periods.

This project is organized in collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey with the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and will contribute to the cultural ties of two brother countries.

The exhibition is open for all of our valuable friends. /// Turkish Embassy Ashgabat, 1 May