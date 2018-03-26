Nowruz celebrations launch Kastamonu as cultural capital of Turkic world for 2018

Kastamonu, a small city in the Black Sea region of Turkey was the venue of Nowruz Celebrations on 21 March 2019. The colourful ceremony also marked the start of a string of activities highlighting Kastamonu as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2018.

The ceremony, held at the independence square in front of the office of the governor of Kastamonu province, started with lighting of the traditional Nowruz (also spelled Nevruz) fire.

Following the tradition that is buries deep in history, the main guests at the celebration including TURKSOY Secretary General Prof. Dusen Kasseinov, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, the Governor of Kastamonu Yaşar Karadeniz and the Mayor of Kastamonu Tahsin Babaş jumped across the claming fire, a ritual that is supposed to cleanse and bring goodluck.

Following this, there were the iron forging and egg tossing ceremonies, the rituals that are cheery and fun.

After these rituals the Turksoy secretary general, Dusen Kasseinov, delivered a speech and said the Nowruz Prayer:

Almighty God!

May our homes always be warm and peaceful, mayo our hearts always be full of love and our families always be happy!

On this very special day of nature’s revival, we pray. May peace rule the world, may our countries live in serenity as the ties among us keep us united and strong.

May the holy day of our people “yengi kün”, the “New Year”, “Ergenekon”, “Mart dokuzu” and “Jana Jyl” be a happy one and fill the world with its abundance..

May Nevruz, the common feast of the Turkic World be a happy one!”.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, said that Nevruz teaches us the eternal principle of life based on the cycle of change and evolution and said: “Evolution is the essence of every creature’s nature. There is no living being which remains the same and does not change. This is also true for the human race. Indeed, it changes both physically and spiritually. If we interpret Nevruz in this way, we will be able to establish stronger bonds with nature. Every creature of the universe is our heritage. If we see Nevruz as a call upon us to for a more responsible attitude towards nature and Mother Earth, we will be able to unite in greater solidarity with eachother. We will be able to learn how to be friends, and how to share with eachother in mutual soidarity and brotherhood. With these words, let me wish peace and well-being to all the people in the Turkic World.”

The Governor of Kastamonu Yaşar Karadeniz said, ““As winter ends today, we are more than happy to welcome the spring season in Kastamonu. Today, we are lighting the Nevruz Fire in Kastamonu. Ensembles from 18 different countries of the Turkic World have come together in Kastamonu on the occasion of the inauguration of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.”

The opening speeches were followed by a wonderful concert featuring performances of artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Altai (RF), Bashkortostan (RF), Sakha Yakutia (RF), Dagestan (RF), Kabardino – Balkaria (RF), Buriatia (RF), Gagauzia (Moldova), Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina who received standing ovations from the audience.

The citizens of Kastamonu were present in large numbers at the opening ceremony.

Member states of Turksoy: The Republic Of Azerbaijan, The Republic Of Kazakhstan, The Republic Of Kyrgyzstan, The Republic Of Uzbekistan, The Republic Of Turkey, The Republic Of Turkmenistan

Observer members of Turksoy: The Altai Republic (RF), The Republic Of Bashkortostan (RF), The Autonomous Territorial Unit Of Gagauzia (Moldova), The Khakas Republic (RF), The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus, The Republic Of Sakha-Yakutia (RF), The Republic Of Tatarstan (RF), The Tyva Republic (RF)

The ceremony at Kastamonu attracted delegations from 13 countries and 18 regions. /// nCa, Kastamonu, 21 March 2018