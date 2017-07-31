Turkmenistan aims at improving energy efficiency in construction

Elvira Kadyrova

The Ministry of construction and architecture of Turkmenistan is consistently improving the designing of energy-efficient facilities for industrial and civil purposes, Turkmen media reported.

The activity on improving the energy efficiency of buildings is carried out by the State Design Scientific and Production Association “TurkmenDovlettaslama”, structural subdivision of the ministry, and the National Committee for Hydrometeorology under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In recent years, the Association have revised such building norms as “Housetops and roofs”, “Residential buildings”, “Construction climatology” and “Construction heat engineering”.

In particular, the experts have suggested the schemes of roof covering made of effective insulating materials, which allow to reduce energy consumption of buildings for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Under the support of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, the norm “Construction Climatology” has been supplemented by meteorological and climatic characteristics accumulated over half a century of synoptic observations.

The energy consumption of buildings is calculated taking into account the maximum, minimum and average temperature values, the total value of solar radiation entering the roof surface. The accuracy of these calculations would determine the reasonable load on life support systems and evaluate the level of heat loss.

The “Turkmendovlettlaslama” Association has also developed manuals for the revised building standards, including recommendations on options of thermal insulation for various types of roofs, warm attics, unheated cellars and loggias, and as well as for compiling an energy passport of a building.

On the basis of these building standards, the additions have already been prepared to eleven standard projects of individual houses of cottage type.

Turkmenistan successfully cooperates with UNDP in the framework of the project “Improving Energy Efficiency in the Housing Sector of Turkmenistan”, financed by the Global Environment Fund (GEF). The projects is co-partnered at national level by the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Public Utilities, governorate of Ashgabat, State Concern “Turkmegaz”.

The project, launched in 2011, aims to improve the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Turkmenistan through the development of existing approaches, which will lead to a significant saving in energy consumption and, accordingly, to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The project brought concrete results in practical life. The catalog of technical solutions and specific heat losses of frame fillings was developed. The energy audit of buildings was implemented in Ashgabat, Abadan, Turkmenbashi, Balkanabad, Khazar, Mary, Bayramaly, Turkmenabad, Seydi and Dashoguz.

The energy management system was created. Is the collection and transmission of energy consumption data from installed meters in five residential buildings and a boiler house in the residential area of ​​Koshi in Ashgabat. Five samples of automatic heat regulator were installed and tested in 5 residential buildings of the same area.

Potentially, the use of the heat regulators in the existing housing stock within 2018-2027 will result in gas savings of more than 250 million cubic meters and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 480.3 thousand tons of CO2.

In general, the modernization of the housing stock in order to increase its energy efficiency which a decade (2018-2027) will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1619.9 thousand tons of СО2 and save gas consumption by 3,077.8 million cubic meters.

The increasing the energy efficiency of the projects under construction will help Turkmenistan to solve the tasks on bringing the urban development in line with international standards, as well as to adapt the national economy to the climate change impact.

Moreover, Turkmenistan, as a member of the international community, is actively involved in the implementation of the post-2015 development agenda – the Sustainable Development Goals.

Through the introduction of modern standards in the field of design and construction, Turkmenistan directly contributes to the practical implementation of the 11th SDG “Sustainable Cities and Communities” and 13th SDG “Climate Action”.

Chart 1.

Chart 2.

Chart 3.

Source of the charts: UNDP (unofficial translation of nCa).

///nCa, 31 Jul 2017