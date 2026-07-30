Turkmenistan Receives Credentials of New Algerian Ambassador

On 29 July, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D. Gulmanova received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Turkmenistan, Boumediene Guennad, who is based in Ankara. On the same day, the ambassador met with Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where he presented copies of his credentials.

During both meetings, the parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Algeria in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

At the meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as promoting dialogue at the highest and high levels.

The diplomats also expressed support for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and further developing the legal and treaty framework underpinning bilateral relations.

The two sides reaffirmed their intention to continue constructive cooperation within regional and international organizations, particularly the United Nations, in the interests of promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation were also high on the agenda. In this context, the parties agreed to participate in international exhibitions and business forums held in both Ashgabat and Algeria. Agriculture and the textile industry were identified as promising areas for future cooperation.

In addition, the sides underlined the importance of establishing closer contacts between the ministries of culture and education, as well as higher education institutions of the two countries. They also explored opportunities for cooperation in the fields of sports and tourism. ///nCa, 30 July 2026