Turkmen-Turkish Inter-ministerial Consultations Held in Ankara

On 28 July 2026, political consultations were held in Ankara at the level of heads of structural departments of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye. The Turkmen delegation was headed by I. Amanlyev, Head of the Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkish delegation was led by Togan Oral, Director General for Central Asia and the Organization of Turkic States at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a wide range of issues regarding the further development of political and diplomatic relations, expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, enhancing the legal framework of bilateral collaboration, as well as pressing consular matters of mutual interest, according to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

It was particularly emphasized that mutual high-level visits serve as a fundamental driver in advancing Turkmen-Turkish relations, strengthening the partnership between the two nations, and imparting additional momentum to broadening bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

The parties reaffirmed that Turkmenistan and Türkiye attach great importance to both bilateral cooperation and collaboration within international and regional organizations. In this context, an exchange of views took place on further coordinating approaches and providing mutual support within the framework of international forums.

Addressing the need for coordinated efforts to expand economic ties, the diplomats highlighted the key role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council. Discussions covered prospects for developing partnership in trade, energy, transport, and construction.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in continuing to deepen cultural dialogue and fostering ties in science, education, sports, and healthcare.

While in Ankara, the Turkmen delegation also met with Ayşe Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. During the talks, the parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening Turkmen-Turkish relations and discussed current bilateral issues alongside prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of common interest. ///nCa, 29 July 2026