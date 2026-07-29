Turkmenistan and Türkiye Discuss Cooperation in the Field of Migration

On 26 July 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and Deputy Head of the Presidency of Migration Management of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye Ramazan Seçilmiş, reports the MFA of Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed in detail issues related to the further strengthening of the legal framework of cooperation, particularly in the field of migration. In this regard, drafts of relevant documents were reviewed.

During the meeting, it was also noted that the fraternal relations between the two countries continue to develop in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties emphasized that contacts at the highest and high levels serve as a key factor in the development of interstate ties.

The participants expressed their intention to continue active cooperation and exchange of experience in this direction. /// nCa, 29 July 2026