Escape to Türkiye with Exceptional Last-Minute Deals

Flexibility is reshaping the way people travel. According to data from Expedia Group, one of the world’s leading travel platforms, travellers are increasingly embracing more flexible planning. As factors ranging from changing weather patterns and global events to increasingly dynamic personal schedules influence travel choices, booking closer to departure is becoming a growing part of travellers’ decision-making. Reflecting this shift, searches made just 7 to 13 days before departure rose by 25% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year. For travellers taking this more spontaneous approach, keeping an eye on last-minute deals, promotions, and weather conditions, Türkiye stands out as one of the Mediterranean’s most compelling destinations.

For travellers embracing this more spontaneous way of exploring the world, Türkiye offers the perfect combination of flexibility and experience. From the Aegean coast to the Turkish Riviera, its long summer season, wide range of accommodation, and attractive seasonal offers make last-minute travel effortless. Beyond its turquoise waters, golden beaches, and hidden coves, visitors can enjoy world-class hospitality, outstanding Turkish cuisine, boutique wineries driving the country’s wine renaissance, the unique Night Museums experience, and countless outdoor adventures—from diving to paragliding—turning even an impromptu escape into an unforgettable Mediterranean holiday.

Antalya: Global Champion of Blue Flag Beaches

It’s no surprise that the first destination that comes to mind for spontaneous escapes is the Turkish Riviera, blessed with an endless summer and more than 300 days of sunshine each year. At its heart lies Antalya, Türkiye’s premier resort destination, renowned for world-class hospitality and some of the Mediterranean’s best-value holiday offers. From Belek to Kemer and Side, its luxury resorts combine pristine beaches, exceptional wellness facilities, outstanding gastronomy, and world-class sports amenities, making even a last-minute getaway feel like a carefully curated escape.

Antalya is equally celebrated for its spectacular coastline. Home to 232 Blue Flag beaches, the highest number of any destination in the world, the city offers everything from long stretches of golden sand to secluded coves and crystal-clear waters. Its global appeal continues to grow, with three Antalya beaches—Belek, Gündoğdu and Kadriye—featured in TUI’s science-based ranking of the world’s most beautiful beaches, while Türkiye claimed four places in the top 10, more than any other destination. Whether relaxing on the award-winning shores of Belek, discovering the turquoise waters of Kaputaş, strolling along Patara Beach, where Caretta carettas nest, or swimming above the ancient ruins of Kekova, visitors can experience some of the Mediterranean’s most extraordinary coastal landscapes.

To the Heart of the Aegean Lifestyle

Stretching from charming seaside towns and historic villages to ancient cities and vibrant holiday resorts, Türkiye’s western shores are far more than the perfect destination for a spontaneous escape. Home to boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and a rich culinary heritage shaped by olive oil, seasonal greens, fresh seafood, and exceptional Turkish wines, the Aegean offers an authentic lifestyle where culture, gastronomy, and nature come together.

With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey bringing Homer’s timeless epic back to the big screen, the Northern Aegean offers travellers the chance to discover Homer’s legendary landscapes. Home to the ancient city of Troy, Çanakkale is where myth, archaeology, and breathtaking coastal scenery come together, before giving way to the timeless shores of Assos and the tranquil island of Bozcaada. Further south, Ayvalık and Cunda invite visitors to embrace the region’s laid-back spirit through their picturesque streets, seaside charm, and slow-living philosophy.

The journey continues in İzmir, the vibrant heart of the Aegean, where Çeşme, Alaçatı, and Urla combine stylish coastal living with boutique wine routes and MICHELIN-recognised dining. Further south, Bodrum, Datça, Marmaris, and Fethiyeoffer crystal-clear waters, legendary Blue Voyage routes, world-class resorts, and unforgettable gastronomic experiences, making Türkiye’s western coast the perfect destination for travellers seeking both relaxation and discovery.

If you’re still planning your summer holiday, or simply ready for a spontaneous escape, there’s never been a better time to discover Türkiye. With attractive last-minute offers and a summer season that extends well into autumn along its stunning Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, travellers can enjoy sun-drenched days, world-class hospitality, and unforgettable experiences throughout the summer and beyond. ///nCa, 30 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)