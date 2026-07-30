Turkmen Delegation Prepares for World Championship in Horse Sports in the Netherlands

A delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister T. Atahallyev and members of the State Organizing Committee for the preparation of the World Championship in Horse Sports and the Akhal-Teke horse beauty contest, is on a visit to the city of Kronenberg (Kingdom of the Netherlands), TDH reports.

From 4 to 6 September 2026, an international tournament and beauty contest of Akhal-Teke horses will be held at the Pilbergen equestrian complex. The event will become the first championship of this scale to be held outside Turkmenistan.

During the working visit, the Turkmen side presented the competition venue and discussed with European specialists the technical aspects of organizing the events.

It was noted that design elements of the international competitions will be placed on the venue territory and the locations for the corresponding inscriptions will be determined.

The Turkmenistan delegation held a series of meetings with foreign horse breeders and international experts. Local specialists and horse breeders emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in the development of the horse-breeding industry in different countries. In particular, methods of raising and training Akhal-Teke horses were discussed. ///nCa, 30 July 2026