Ashgabat Hosts Reception Marking the 99th Anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army of China

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan hosted a reception in Ashgabat on 29 July 2026 to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

The history of the PLA dates back to the Nanchang Uprising of 1927, widely regarded as the birth of China’s modern armed forces. Over the past century, the PLA has undergone extensive reforms, embraced advanced technologies, and expanded its military capabilities. Today, it is considered one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced armed forces, playing an important role in regional and global security.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the PRC to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, and the Military Attaché at the Embassy, Senior Colonel Huang Lei. The Turkmen side was represented by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan — Head of the Main Directorate, Colonel Begmurat Soltanov.

Opening the reception, Senior Colonel Huang Lei stressed the PLA’s invaluable contribution to safeguarding national independence and the territorial integrity of the country: “Today, the Chinese military remains a steadfast pillar in defending state sovereignty, security, and development interests. Our people and armed forces resolutely oppose any form of separatist activities aimed at the so-called ‘Taiwan independence’ and reject any interference by external forces in internal affairs.”

The Attaché also expressed his country’s readiness to strengthen strategic interaction with Turkmenistan and contribute to building a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future.

In his remarks, Colonel Begmurat Soltanov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in expanding bilateral defence cooperation: “Taking into account the existing potential and the mutual interest in bilateral partnership, the Turkmen side remains committed to further strengthening productive cooperation in military-technical collaboration and military education, based on the shared interests of our two friendly countries.”

Defence cooperation between the two countries has already produced tangible results. According to Soltanov, in recent years, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Defence has signed a number of contracts with leading Chinese defence industry companies, including NORINCO, CATIC, CETC, XINXING, and LIDU FIREWORKS.

Following the official part of the event, the guests spent time enjoying fine dishes of Turkmen and Chinese cuisines alongside pleasant conversations.

The reception was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China.///nCa, 30 July 2026

Here are some photos from the reception: