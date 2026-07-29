Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan Hosts Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan

A working meeting took place today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan and Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, Vasil Shaykhraziev, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myakhri Byashimova.

According to the World Congress of Tatars, discussions centered on preparations for the international “Tatar Kyzy” [Tatar Girl] contest, with Turkmenistan slated to host the grand finale.

The two sides outlined plans for inter-agency coordination with the organizing committee, venue readiness, logistics for official delegations and participants, as well as the event’s cultural agenda.

Special emphasis was placed on broadening cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan, strengthening cultural ties, and preserving national heritage.

Vasil Shaykhraziev thanked the Turkmen side for its constructive approach to this major international project. He underscored that hosting “Tatar Kyzy” in Turkmenistan will mark a significant milestone in fostering friendship between nations and promoting Tatar culture worldwide.

For her part, Myakhri Byashimova reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to extend full support in organizing the contest, expressing confidence that the event will be executed to the highest standard./// nCa, 29 July 2026