Tatarstan Delegation Meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

As part of a working visit of the Tatarstan delegation to Turkmenistan, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan and Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan for Culture Bahar Seyidova and Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Gurbanmyrat Myradaliyev.

The main topic of the talks was the preparation for holding the “Tatar Kyzy” International Contest in Turkmenistan. The parties reviewed key organizational issues related to the event and discussed further steps to coordinate joint efforts.

During a separate meeting with the Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, the sides discussed the concept and structure of the final show, its cultural and narrative content, as well as core organizational matters.

Special attention was paid to the contest program, the participation of creative ensembles from Tatarstan and Turkmenistan, technical support, and the preparation of the concert venue.

Shaykhraziev noted that the final of the “Tatar Kyzy” International Contest should be not only a competition of beauty and talent, but also a major international cultural event reflecting the richness of national traditions, spiritual values, and historical heritage of the Tatar people, as well as the hospitality of Turkmenistan.

Myradaliyev confirmed the readiness of the Ministry of Culture to provide full support in hosting the contest final, emphasizing that such a significant international project will become an important event in the country’s cultural life and contribute to the development of humanitarian cooperation.

During the visit to Ashgabat, the Tatarstan delegation also visited the International Equestrian Sports Complex in Ashgabat.

Vasil Shaykhraziev noted that a respectful attitude toward historical traditions, national symbols, and cultural heritage is an essential component of Turkmenistan’s state policy. According to him, the rich traditions of horse breeding, carefully passed down from generation to generation, serve as a striking example of preserving national identity. /// nCa, 30 July 2026 (based on materials from the website of the World Congress of Tatars)