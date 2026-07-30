National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Galkynyş Equestrian Group Ahead of World Championship in the Netherlands

The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with members of the “Galkynyş” National Equestrian Games Group, TDH reports.

The meeting was held as part of preparations for the World Equestrian Championship and the Akhalteke Horse Beauty Contest, which will take place in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

By a Decree of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a State Organizing Committee was established to manage the participation of the Turkmen delegation. Headed by Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, the committee oversees and guides all preparations for the upcoming international events.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inquired not only about the young riders’ training and studies, but also about their life goals and families. The Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty emphasized that the state provides all necessary conditions for the group’s successful performances, expressing confidence in the artists’ courage and high level of skill.

Founded in 2007 at the initiative of the National Leader, the “Galkynyş” group consists of young masters of trick riding and horsemanship who perform complex stunts.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted that following the international competitions, celebrations will be organized to mark the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. In this context, the National Leader expressed confidence that during the year “Independent Neutral Turkmenistan – Homeland of Purposeful Heavenly Horses,” equestrian events will be held at a high level, and the performances of the “Galkynyş” Group will be marked by remarkable achievements. /// nCa, 30 July 2026