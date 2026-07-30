A Fusion of Sports, Intellect, and Technology: Astana Hosts “Games of the Future 2026”

On 29 July, the grand opening ceremony of the international multi-sport tournament “Games of the Future 2026” took place at the Barys Arena in Astana.

From 29 July to 9 August, the Kazakh capital is hosting the international event for the first time. The tournament uniquely bridges the gap between esports, traditional athletics, and cutting-edge technology, bringing together over 800 athletes from 34 countries.

The competition features eight distinct disciplines: phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital martial arts, phygital shooter, phygital dance, alongside traditional esports titles Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the audience during the ceremony. Distinguish guests included President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and other international dignitaries, according to the Akorda presidential press service.

In his opening remarks, President Tokayev described the Games of the Future as a synergy of athleticism and intellect, highlighting the tournament as “a duel of both physical prowess and mental acuity.”

“These two elements do not contradict one another; rather, they complement each other seamlessly. This reflects the deep philosophical core of the upcoming contests,” Tokayev remarked, adding that the global tournament symbolizes a harmonious and peaceful future for humanity.

“Kazakhstan, alongside the international community, firmly supports peace, security, justice, and development,” he emphasized.

Tokayev noted that elite sports have long served as a vital pillar for cultural synergy and international fellowship. Against the backdrop of escalating global challenges, he stressed that pioneering initiatives like the Games of the Future carry even greater relevance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the ceremony via a pre-recorded video message, noting that the event embodies the intersection of sports, innovation, and holistic culture. “The core mission of these games is to foster the well-rounded development of individuals who look toward the future, embrace progress, and master advanced technologies—individuals who value knowledge and strive for continuous self-improvement,” Putin said.

Dan Merkey, Chief Executive Officer of the Games of the Future, also took the stage: “Today, we celebrate human ambition, innovation, and the spirit of collaboration. This platform unites nations, communities, and innovators worldwide who share a common conviction—that the future belongs to those who embrace new ideas and have the resolve to bring them to life.”

The opening ceremony concluded with a theatrical production and a concert featuring prominent Kazakh musical artists. /// nCa, 30 July 2026 [photo credit – Akorda, official website of President of Uzbekistan]

Here are some photos from the event: