Turkmenistan and EBRD Confirm Readiness to Expand Cooperation

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Turkmenistan have confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation.

This was discussed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, held in Ashgabat on Tuesday, 28 July.

As President Berdimuhamedov noted, Turkmenistan has been a member of the EBRD for many years, maintaining effective interaction in the trade, economic, financial, and banking sectors.

The Head of State highlighted energy, transport, the digital economy, and environmental protection as key priorities for bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on the transport and logistics sector, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the country’s advantageous geographical location serves as a reliable platform for creating connectivity between various modes of transport. The country is making active efforts to establish multimodal international transport corridors along the North–South and East–West routes.

In addition, Berdimuhamedov noted the available opportunities for the EBRD to participate in Turkmenistan’s energy projects and initiatives. Ashgabat attaches great importance to expanding cooperation in the energy sector through diversification. Comprehensive activities are also underway to develop green energy.

Agriculture and the rational use of water resources were named as important sectors for promoting cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EBRD.

During her visit to Ashgabat, Odile Renaud-Basso will hold talks covering banking, finance, energy, environmental protection, rational water use, and the transport and logistics sectors. /// nCa, 29 July 2026