Kyrgyzstan to Host Informal Central Asia–Azerbaijan Summit

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan from 30 July to 1 August. This was announced by Askat Alagozov, Press Secretary to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, according to Kyrgyz media reports.

During the same days, an informal consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan will take place in Cholpon-Ata, on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. Summit participants will discuss strengthening multilateral relations and promising avenues for expanding economic and regional cooperation.

The decision to join Azerbaijan to the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State as a full participant was adopted following the 7th summit, held in Tashkent in November 2025.

Earlier Turkmenistan announced that the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is scheduled for 8 October 2026 in the Awaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast. /// nCa, 28 July 2026