The Missing Piece in the Middle Corridor: Why Cargo Insurance Has Not Kept Pace with the Route’s Ambitions

nCa Report

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route — the Middle Corridor — has spent the past several years building the case that it can be a serious alternative to the northern Eurasian rail routes through Russia.

New joint operators, digitalization initiatives, and steadily rising freight volumes all point to a corridor that is maturing from a contingency option into a strategic artery connecting China to Europe.

Yet one element of that maturity has lagged behind the infrastructure and the political will: a coherent, corridor-wide system of cargo insurance and reinsurance.

This is not a story of absence. Insurance for Middle Corridor shipments exists, is used daily, and generally works well enough for the shippers who understand how to arrange it. The more accurate description is fragmentation.

No single company, consortium, or regional facility underwrites the bulk of warehouse-to-warehouse cargo moving along the route. Instead, coverage is assembled piecemeal — from global marine insurers, Chinese underwriters, multilateral trade-finance institutions, and the logistics firms that bundle insurance into their service offerings. For a corridor that markets itself on reliability and reduced transit risk, this is a structural gap worth examining.

A Route That Demands Multimodal Thinking

The Middle Corridor is, by nature, a chain of handovers. — Cargo typically moves by rail from China through Kazakhstan, crosses the Caspian Sea by ferry or short-sea vessel, continues by rail or road through the Caucasus, and finishes its journey into Europe by a further combination of rail and road. Each of these transitions — from train to port, port to ship, ship to port, and port to train again — is a point where cargo can be damaged, delayed, or lost.

Standard practice for insuring this kind of journey rests on Institute Cargo Clauses, typically the broadest “All Risks” form (ICC A), extended specifically to cover transshipment, temporary storage at intermodal hubs, loading and unloading, and the multimodal legs themselves.

The risks these policies are built to address are well understood: handling damage at hubs such as Aktau, Baku, Poti, and Batumi; theft; condensation during sea transit; misrouting; and delays caused by congested borders, terminal bottlenecks, or equipment shortages. Occasional geopolitical or weather disruption on the Caspian rounds out the risk picture.

The clauses exist. What does not yet exist is a single, standardized wording that the entire corridor has agreed to treat as the baseline.

Who Actually Underwrites the Risk

The providers filling this space fall into four broad categories, each serving a different segment of the corridor’s shippers.

The first is the global marine cargo insurance market — companies such as Zurich, Allianz, AXA XL, Chubb, AIG, and HDI, generally accessed through brokers or freight forwarders rather than directly. AsstrA’s arrangement with Zurich and Basler is a useful illustration of how this works in practice: cargo cover extending across loading, unloading, warehousing, and transshipment, with limits reaching several million euros. Lloyd’s and other specialty markets step in for higher-value or project cargo that falls outside standard appetite.

The second category is Chinese insurers, who dominate coverage for shipments originating in China. PICC, Ping An Property & Casualty, and China Pacific (CPIC) are the names most commonly encountered here, alongside freight-forwarder liability products. Sinosure operates in an adjacent but distinct space, focused on export credit, political risk, and investment insurance, with clear relevance to Belt and Road-linked trade and established cooperation with ICIEC.

The third category is regional and multilateral. ICIEC — the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, part of the Islamic Development Bank Group — is active across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, providing trade facilitation, political risk cover, protection against non-honouring of sovereign obligations, and reinsurance support to national export credit agencies such as KazakhExport. Local insurers in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye supplement this, typically covering domestic legs or acting as fronting partners for international capacity.

The fourth is less an insurance category than a distribution channel: logistics and forwarding companies, including firms like Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, that arrange or bundle insurance directly into door-to-door, door-to-terminal, or terminal-to-terminal service packages. These firms lean on the global markets described above but add value through tracking, security protocols, and packing standards that make claims easier to substantiate.

Reinsurance, for its part, follows conventional global practice — risk is ceded to major reinsurers and the London market as it would be for any comparable trade route. There is no dedicated reinsurance pool or consortium built specifically for the Middle Corridor, in contrast to specialized facilities that exist for other high-profile trade routes, such as Black Sea grain corridor arrangements or Strait of Hormuz-related schemes.

The Practical Consequence: Coverage Without Coordination

For an individual shipper or producer, the current system is workable. Coverage can be obtained — through a freight forwarder, a broker, or an open cargo policy — and structured to cover the warehouse-to-warehouse journey with explicit multimodal and transshipment clauses.

What is missing is coordination at the corridor level. There is no shared claims data, no standard wording that every participant recognizes, and no pooled facility that could offer more competitive and consistent terms to the SMEs and mid-sized shippers who make up a growing share of corridor traffic.

Policy analyses of the Middle Corridor have repeatedly flagged this gap, noting that more coordinated risk-mitigation tools — insurance, guarantees, blended finance — would materially strengthen shipper and investor confidence in the route.

This is not a minor technical point.

Confidence in insurance arrangements is precisely the kind of factor that determines whether a shipper defaults to a familiar northern route or takes a chance on a still-maturing southern alternative.

What Would Close the Gap

Several concrete steps, each already precedented elsewhere in global trade, could move the Middle Corridor from ad hoc coverage toward a genuinely coordinated system.

A corridor-specific insurance facility. A public-private pool, modeled on existing war-risk or grain-corridor schemes, could bring together EU institutions, Chinese participants, Central Asian and Caucasus governments, international financial institutions such as the EBRD, ADB, World Bank, and AIIB, alongside ICIEC, Sinosure, and commercial insurers. Even a modest injection of public capital could leverage substantially larger private capacity, while parametric or first-loss elements could address the corridor’s most persistent pain points — Caspian weather delays, border and handling losses, and limited geopolitical exposure.

Standardized multimodal wordings. A working group under the TITR Association, or an equivalent joint body, could develop model clauses explicitly addressing warehouse-to-warehouse transit, every intermodal handover, temporary storage at the corridor’s key hubs, and reasonable allowances for delay or contingent business interruption. Sharing anonymized claims data across participants would improve underwriting accuracy over time and, in turn, attract additional capacity into the market.

Digital and parametric integration. Linking real-time cargo tracking — GPS, IoT sensors for temperature, shock, and seal integrity — and electronic documentation to insurance platforms would reduce disputes and speed up claims. Parametric triggers, paying out automatically against defined events such as prolonged Caspian delays or terminal congestion, are a natural fit for a corridor where delay, rather than catastrophic loss, is often the dominant risk.

Capacity building in local markets. Training for regional brokers, insurers, and logistics operators in multimodal underwriting and claims handling would help keep more premium and expertise within the corridor’s own economies, rather than flowing entirely to international markets. Co-insurance and fronting arrangements offer a practical middle path, retaining local participation while still accessing global reinsurance capacity. Expanding ICIEC- and Sinosure-style political-risk and trade-credit products tailored to smaller corridor shippers would extend these benefits further down the size spectrum of participants.

Regulatory harmonization. Aligning how policies, claims procedures, and liability regimes are recognized across the countries the corridor traverses would reduce friction for any shipper operating across multiple jurisdictions. Longer term, instruments such as insurance-linked securities or sidecars could absorb larger aggregation or catastrophe risks, while logistics operators could be encouraged to offer more transparent, competitively priced bundled insurance as a standard feature rather than an afterthought.

An Opportunity, Not Just a Gap

None of this diminishes what the Middle Corridor has already achieved. Infrastructure upgrades, the emergence of joint multimodal operators bringing together Kazakh, Azerbaijani, Georgian, and now Chinese railway interests, ongoing digitalization efforts, and genuinely rising volumes all point to a route with real momentum. The insurance gap should be read in that context — not as evidence that the corridor is unready, but as the next logical piece of infrastructure it needs to build.

Physical connectivity and institutional coordination tend to develop first; financial and risk infrastructure typically follows once volumes justify the investment.

The Middle Corridor appears to have reached that threshold.

A dedicated, coordinated approach to cargo insurance and reinsurance would not merely tidy up a technical loose end — it would signal to shippers, investors, and governments alike that the corridor is prepared to manage risk as seriously as it manages throughput.

Given how much the route’s strategic case rests on being a credible, bankable alternative, that signal may prove as important as any single piece of rail or port infrastructure built so far. /// nCa, 29 July 2026 (photo – AI-generated image)