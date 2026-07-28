Turkmenistan and EBRD Open New Chapter of Partnership: Package of Strategic Memorandums Signed in Ashgabat

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is reaching a qualitatively new strategic level. Talks held on Tuesday in Ashgabat between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso culminated in the signing of a solid package of bilateral documents setting the direction of the partnership for the medium and long term.

From Green Energy to the Trans-Caspian Route

During the meeting, the sides noted that Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the EBRD continues on an upward trajectory.

It was emphasized that the EBRD supports Turkmenistan’s economic diversification course, which actively promotes the development of green energy, regional connectivity, and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies. Providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises in Turkmenistan remains among the EBRD’s key priorities.

Special attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. In particular, the parties discussed in detail the joint promotion of regional transport arteries, placing key emphasis on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

“Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the consistent implementation of economic reforms and the attraction of advanced international expertise and investment,” stressed Rashid Meredov, expressing gratitude to the EBRD leadership for assisting in the implementation of priority national and regional programs.

In turn, Odile Renaud-Basso highly commended the country’s socio-economic transformations and reaffirmed the financial institution’s readiness to participate in new institutional and infrastructure projects.

Signed Documents

The practical outcome of the talks was a signing ceremony for five key Memorandums of Understanding covering strategic areas of the economy and environmental protection:

Strategy for 2027–2032: Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development regarding key strategic operational priorities of the EBRD in Turkmenistan for the period 2027–2032.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development regarding key strategic operational priorities of the EBRD in Turkmenistan for the period 2027–2032. Strengthening the Financial Sector: Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the EBRD regarding a strategic partnership to strengthen the banking sector and support export-oriented growth and economic diversification in Turkmenistan.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the EBRD regarding a strategic partnership to strengthen the banking sector and support export-oriented growth and economic diversification in Turkmenistan. Green Vector and Energy Sector: Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, State Concern “Turkmengas”, State Concern “Turkmennebit”, State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, and the EBRD regarding cooperation in sustainable energy, environmental protection, and efficient water resource management in Turkmenistan.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, State Concern “Turkmengas”, State Concern “Turkmennebit”, State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, and the EBRD regarding cooperation in sustainable energy, environmental protection, and efficient water resource management in Turkmenistan. Logistics Modernization: Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Automobile Roads of Turkmenistan, and the EBRD regarding cooperation on modernizing transport corridors and developing the transit potential of Turkmenistan.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Automobile Roads of Turkmenistan, and the EBRD regarding cooperation on modernizing transport corridors and developing the transit potential of Turkmenistan. Capital’s Ecology: Memorandum of Understanding between the Mayor’s Office of Ashgabat City and the EBRD on joining the EBRD’s “Green Cities” program.

The signed package of documents demonstrates a shift from isolated consultations to a systematic, multi-sector partnership aimed at sustainable economic growth and the integration of Turkmenistan into global transport and energy chains. /// nCa, 28 July 2026