Turkmenistan’s 81st UNGA Positions: Institution-Building Enters a Denser Phase

Elvira Kadyrova and Liliya Zhirnova

On 24 July 2026, the UN General Assembly adopted, by consensus and with 78 co-sponsors, the Turkmenistan-initiated resolution “Year of International Law, 2028.”

At a Cabinet of Ministers meeting in Ashgabat, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented the country’s Priority Positions for the upcoming 81st session of the UN General Assembly, opening in September.

The proximity is not incidental.

It reflects a now-established pattern in Turkmen multilateral diplomacy: a resolution lands, and within days it is folded into the next session’s stated priorities as a platform to build on — in this case, an international law forum planned for 2028.

Reading the 81st session document against the 80th (announced August 2025) and 79th (announced August 2024) session statements shows a foreign policy apparatus that is not so much changing direction as thickening its existing architecture — adding permanent institutions, named platforms, and calendar commitments on top of positions that have held steady for several cycles.

What continues

Neutrality as an institutionalizing project, not a static doctrine. At the 79th session, Turkmenistan’s neutrality references were framed mainly through legal instruments — resolutions on the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone anniversary and a Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia. By the 80th session, this had become a discrete UNGA agenda item (“Neutrality for Peace and Security”), resulting in the May 2026 adoption of resolution 80/262 on the role of neutrality policy — the first UN document under a standalone neutrality agenda item, co-sponsored by 47 states. The 81st session positions carry this forward institutionally rather than rhetorically: a University of Peace and Neutrality, and the next practical step of consultations on an Academic Center for Peace, Neutrality and Preventive Diplomacy under the Institute of International Relations. The doctrine itself hasn’t shifted; what has shifted is that it now has, or is acquiring, physical and academic infrastructure.

Transport and connectivity diplomacy, sequential build-out. The UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026–2035) was initiated as a draft resolution at the 80th session. Among the ongoing initiatives are the creation of the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity and the further implementation of the Avaza Program of Action for 2024–2034. New initiatives include establishing the International Center for Sustainable Trade Logistics and Customs Cooperation in Turkmenistan under the auspices of the UN, as well as forming a transregional transport corridor linking South and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea under UN patronage. These proposals gradually expand the existing agenda of transport diplomacy, with each new session of the General Assembly complementing it with concrete, practical initiatives. This is additive, not a new track: each session adds a deliverable to a corridor-diplomacy agenda that has run continuously since at least the 77th session’s energy-transit resolutions.

The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) continues as a fixed reference point across all three sessions reviewed, with the 81st positions adding a fresh draft resolution on UNRCCA’s role — consistent with Turkmenistan’s long-standing practice of using Ashgabat’s hosting of the Centre as a recurring diplomatic asset.

ECOSOC membership and the Security Council bid are the clearest thread of continuity, appearing in near-identical language across sessions, with one meaningful change: what was “preparations underway” in earlier cycles is now stated as a candidacy “to be put forward during the 81st session” for the 2031–2032 non-permanent Security Council term. The bid is moving from preparatory to declarative.

What is new

A UN Decade of Dialogue and Preventive Diplomacy (2027–2037) is a genuinely new proposal, and it borrows the exact template used for the Sustainable Transport Decade — securing a ten-year UN calendar designation as an anchor for an entire policy area. This is a template being reused, not merely a policy continuing.

A Group of Friends of Multilateralism and Sovereign Equality of States is a broader, more universalist coalition-building vehicle than the existing Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development. Where the neutrality-specific grouping ties directly to Turkmenistan’s own constitutional status, this new proposed group frames the appeal around multilateralism and sovereign equality more generally — a wider tent, potentially aimed at drawing in states less inclined to sign onto neutrality-specific language but sympathetic to non-interference and UN-centred order.

An International Code for the Peaceful Use of Artificial Intelligence in international relations and diplomacy has no precedent in the 79th or 80th session positions. This is a new substantive domain for Turkmen UN diplomacy, paired with a planned expert dialogue on digital security and AI ethics in Ashgabat. It signals an attempt to stake out a normative role in AI governance discourse — an area where Turkmenistan has no obvious comparative advantage, which makes the move notable as agenda-setting rather than interest-based diplomacy.

The Ashgabat Climate Dialogue is a new standalone platform proposal with an explicit emphasis on drought and water-scarcity resilience — a subject of direct relevance to Central Asia’s shared Amu Darya/Aral Sea basin pressures.

The Year of International Law, 2028 resolution and its associated 2028 forum proposal represent the newest addition to the template-reuse pattern: a named “International Year of X” mechanism, following the precedent set by the 2023 International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace. Its 78 co-sponsors — up from 47 for the Neutrality resolution two months earlier — suggest a widening coalition willing to back Turkmen-initiated UN designations.

The pattern underneath

Three sessions in, a consistent operating logic is visible: each cycle takes a resolution or declaration secured in the prior session and converts it into a standing institution, center, dialogue platform, or decade designation, while simultaneously tabling one or two new resolutions to seed the next cycle’s institution-building. The Neutrality resolution (May 2026) is already generating a University and Academic Center; the Year of International Law resolution is generating a 2028 forum commitment before the session has even opened.

The AI code proposal is the one item that breaks this pattern — it has no prior-session antecedent and represents a genuine expansion of subject-matter scope rather than institutional deepening of an existing track. Whether it develops the same multi-session follow-through as the neutrality and transport initiatives, or remains a single-session marker, is the item most worth tracking into the 82nd session cycle. /// nCa, 28 July 2026