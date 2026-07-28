Turkmenistan and Iran Discuss Development of Economic Cooperation and Joint Intergovernmental Commission Activity

On 27 July 2026, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and transport spheres.

The Minister conveyed greetings to the Head of Turkmenistan from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and noted that the recent visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to Iran provided an additional momentum to the development of bilateral relations.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the negotiations of the Iranian delegation with their Turkmen colleagues would contribute to the implementation of new joint initiatives.

It was emphasized during the meeting that Turkmenistan, adhering to its status of neutrality, closely cooperates with countries around the world and prestigious international organizations. Interaction with neighboring countries is characterized by a friendly, mutually respectful, and trusting nature.

Turkmenistan and Iran maintain a constructive dialogue both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the United Nations.

The parties paid special attention to economic cooperation. It was noted that Iran remains one of Turkmenistan’s largest foreign trade partners. Cooperation continues to develop in the fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, construction, and agriculture, while contacts between business representatives of both countries are expanding.

The interlocutors highlighted the important role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, whose activities are aimed at identifying new avenues of partnership and implementing agreements reached at the highest level.

Later the same day, Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the co-chairs of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation — Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd.

The parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation in a bilateral format and at international platforms, primarily within the UN. The Iranian side also congratulated Turkmenistan on the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Ashgabat-initiated resolution “Year of International Law, 2028”, co-sponsored by Iran.

Additionally, the participants discussed issues of trade and economic interaction and exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of the Intergovernmental Commission as a key mechanism for developing the Turkmen-Iranian partnership. ///nCa, 28 July 2026