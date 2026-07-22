Nicaragua Decides to Join the Group of Friends of Neutrality

The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua has decided to join the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, established at the initiative of Turkmenistan under the auspices of the United Nations.

With Nicaragua’s accession, the Group now brings together 30 United Nations Member States from different regions of the world, reflecting the growing international support for the principles of neutrality as an effective instrument for promoting peace, trust and international cooperation.

Established at the initiative of Turkmenistan in 2020, the Group serves as an international platform for advancing broad multilateral dialogue on the practical implementation of the policy of neutrality, preventive diplomacy, mediation, confidence-building and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Group holds regular meetings at the level of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York, as well as annual ministerial meetings, facilitating the exchange of views and the development of cooperative approaches to strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development.

The decision of the Government of Nicaragua to join the Group represents another important recognition of Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of peace, trust and dialogue, while further strengthening the international role of the policy of neutrality. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN