Kristin Hawkins has been appointed the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan since July 2026, according to the Embassy.

She is a career Foreign Service Officer, and she served as the U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Pakistan from 2023 to 2025.

Since joining the Foreign Service in 2011, Ms. Hawkins’ other positions have included:

Assistance Coordinator at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan;

Senior Georgia Desk Officer in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs in Washington, D.C.;

Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine;

Public Diplomacy Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan;

Political Officer and Front Office Staff Assistant at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia; and

Consular Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ms. Hawkins is from Virginia and has a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and economics from the University of Virginia. Her foreign languages include Turkmen, Russian, Ukrainian, and French. ///nCa, 22 July 2026