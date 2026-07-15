President of Turkmenistan Receives Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

On 14 July 2026, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is on an official visit to Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on political cooperation, regional affairs, and economic relations. The sides highlighted their effective coordination within the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Central Asia+ regional dialogue formats.

President Berdimuhamedov also thanked Uzbekistan for its continued support of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality.

The sides also discussed preparations for major international events that Turkmenistan will host in the Avaza National Tourist Zone during its chairmanship of the CIS. These include the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting and the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Berdimuhamedov said the events would help strengthen regional cooperation, trust, and good-neighborly relations, while giving new momentum to the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership.

The economic agenda centered on expanding cooperation in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors, as well as on the work of the Turkmen-Uzbek Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The two sides also discussed expanding cultural and humanitarian ties and reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Concluding the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further developing productive cooperation with Uzbekistan for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. ///nCa, 15 July 2026