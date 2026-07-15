Regional Energy Cooperation Driving a New Era of Connectivity Across Central Asia and the Caspian

In this evolving landscape, Turkmenistan continues to pursue a balanced and forward-looking energy policy based on dialogue, mutually beneficial partnership and regional cooperation. With one of the world’s largest natural gas resource bases, the country remains committed to expanding collaboration with neighbouring states and international partners while contributing to regional stability and sustainable development.

Recent high-level engagement between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan reflects this broader regional trend. Discussions between government representatives and national energy companies have highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation in offshore development, transport connectivity, environmental protection, digital technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

Regional cooperation extends beyond bilateral relationships. Strategic energy partnerships with the People’s Republic of China continue to underpin one of the world’s largest natural gas export corridors, while long-term collaboration with Malaysia through PETRONAS illustrates the important role of international investment, advanced technologies and knowledge transfer in developing offshore energy resources.

Large-scale regional infrastructure projects such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline further demonstrate the strategic importance of energy connectivity. Beyond transporting natural gas, these projects support economic integration, employment, infrastructure development and long-term regional stability.

Digital transformation is also reshaping the regional energy agenda. Artificial intelligence, digital oilfield technologies, methane emissions reduction, environmental monitoring and smart infrastructure are becoming essential components of modern energy development. International cooperation in these areas is expected to play an increasingly important role in improving operational efficiency while supporting global climate objectives.

Against this backdrop, dialogue between governments, national oil companies, international operators, financial institutions and technology providers has never been more important. International energy forums continue to provide valuable platforms for exchanging experience, promoting investment and strengthening long-term strategic partnerships.

One such platform is the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026), which will take place in Ashgabat from 21 to 23 October 2026 under the theme “Energy. Partnership. Progress.”

For more than thirty years, OGT has served as Turkmenistan’s principal international energy forum, bringing together ministers, senior government officials, executives of national and international energy companies, investors, financial institutions and technology leaders to discuss the future development of the regional energy sector.

This year’s conference will focus on regional energy cooperation, investment opportunities, offshore development, digital transformation, methane emissions reduction, gas monetisation, petrochemicals and sustainable industrial development. Particular attention will be devoted to the continued development of the Galkynysh Gas Field, projects in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and expanding international partnerships.

Interest in OGT 2026 continues to grow, with more than 100 international delegates from over 20 countries already registered, reflecting the growing international interest in Turkmenistan’s energy sector and its expanding role in regional cooperation.

As Central Asia and the Caspian region continue to strengthen economic connectivity, OGT 2026 will once again provide an important platform for strategic dialogue, investment promotion and international cooperation, contributing to a more integrated, resilient and sustainable regional energy future. Further information is available at www.ogt-turkmenistan.com.