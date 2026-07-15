UN and National Partners Convene Technical Meeting to Strengthen SDG Data Reporting in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 13 July 2026 – The United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in Turkmenistan, in cooperation with national counterparts, convened a technical meeting to discuss discrepancies and gaps in reporting on selected Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators. The meeting brought together representatives of key government institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the State Statistics Committee, and the Ministry of Finance and Economy, to support evidence-based monitoring of progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The meeting forms part of ongoing preparations for Turkmenistan’s third Voluntary National Review (VNR), which is expected to be presented at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in 2027. Participants reviewed differences between national and global statistical databases and explored ways to strengthen data consistency, quality and availability for SDG reporting.

Throughout the session, experts examined a set of SDG indicators where reporting gaps or methodological discrepancies have been identified. Discussions focused on indicators related to health, road safety, nutrition, gender-based violence, and safely managed drinking water services. International experts from relevant United Nations Agencies, including World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund, participated virtually, providing technical guidance and sharing global methodologies and best practices to support national efforts.

The meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue among national institutions and UN experts on strengthening inter-agency coordination, enhancing data collection and analysis, and ensuring alignment between national reporting systems and international standards. Participants exchanged views on challenges encountered in measuring specific indicators and identified opportunities for improving data availability and comparability.

Reliable and timely data are essential for tracking progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and for informing evidence-based policymaking. By bringing together national and international expertise, the technical meeting contributes to strengthening Turkmenistan’s statistical capacity and supports the country’s commitment to transparent and effective SDG monitoring and reporting.

The United Nations in Turkmenistan remains committed to supporting national partners in advancing sustainable development through strengthened data systems, inclusive partnerships, and coordinated action to achieve the SDGs by 2030. ///UN Turkmenistan, 14 July 2026