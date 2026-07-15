UNICEF and Ministry of Education advance child-centered early childhood education in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, 15 July 2026 – UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, is convening a two-day seminar and consultation workshop to enhance early childhood education and care in the country, with a focus on playful, inquiry-based and child-centred learning.

The workshop brought together representatives of the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education of Turkmenistan, pedagogical schools and institutes, preschool education specialists from across the country, and centres for professional development of educators.

The activity is facilitated with the support of Mr. Cristian Fabbi, an international expert of UNICEF, prominent researcher and policymaker in the field of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). His visit includes field visits to kindergartens in Ashgabat and consultations with national education partners on strengthening pre-service and in-service training for kindergarten teachers.

During the seminar, participants discussed leading pedagogical approaches that prioritize play, inquiry and child-initiated learning; reviewed international experience and practical examples from preschool institutions; and identified priority areas for improving teacher training programmes in line with best practices.

“The early years are a critical window for every child’s learning and development. By supporting teachers with modern, child-centred approaches, we can help ensure that every child in Turkmenistan has the opportunity to learn, explore and thrive from the very beginning,” said Zhanar Sagimbayeva, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

The workshop also aims to support national partners in updating a curriculum framework, learning outcomes and core competencies for early childhood education. Participants will examine existing practices in Turkmenistan’s preschools and discuss the process for revising teacher training curricula and practices.

Early childhood education plays a vital role in preparing children for school and lifelong learning. UNICEF supports governments and partners to strengthen early learning systems, improve teacher capacity and promote inclusive, quality preschool education for every child. ///nCa, 15 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)