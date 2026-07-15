Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Held in Ashgabat

On 14 July 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the talks, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, paying special attention to the practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

As part of the exchange of views, the sides reviewed the progress of joint projects in the trade, economic, transport, logistics, energy, and industrial sectors. The strengthening of traditional cultural and humanitarian ties, including joint events in the fields of science, education, and art, was also a key topic of discussion.

The foreign ministers also touched upon key aspects of regional and international politics of mutual interest, reaffirming the closeness of their positions on ensuring peace, stability, and sustainable development in Central Asia. ///nCa, 15 July 2026