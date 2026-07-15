Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations in Ashgabat, Sign Bilateral Agreements

On 14 July 2026, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan held a new round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, while the Uzbek side was headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, according to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides held comprehensive discussions on further strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to maintaining an active bilateral political dialogue and enhancing coordination within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The ministers reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting each other’s international initiatives and to coordinate their positions on key regional and global issues.

The delegations also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral relations, expanding interparliamentary and interregional cooperation, and promoting direct contacts between the relevant ministries and government agencies of the two countries.

As part of the bilateral agenda, the ministers discussed preparations for several international events that Turkmenistan will host later this year.

Trade and economic cooperation was another major focus of the talks. The sides stressed the need to further diversify bilateral trade, expand investment cooperation, and enhance the effectiveness of the Turkmen-Uzbek Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The consultations also covered prospects for developing transport and transit connectivity, establishing new international transport corridors, improving logistics infrastructure, and deepening cooperation in industry, agriculture, energy, and the digital economy.

In the humanitarian sphere, the ministers welcomed the positive momentum in cooperation in education, science, culture, healthcare, youth policy, and sports.

Later the same day, the two sides signed several bilateral documents, including:

an Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in Ensuring International Information Security; and

a Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2027–2028.

///nCa, 15 July 2026