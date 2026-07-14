Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan visits Indonesia

On 13 July 2026, the working visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, to the Republic of Indonesia commenced.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Muhammad Anis Matta.

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international agenda items.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. It was emphasized that regular political consultations serve as an effective mechanism for advancing the Turkmen-Indonesia partnership and further strengthening interstate dialogue.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Indonesia within the framework of the United Nations, reaffirming their mutual interest in continuing close coordination and mutual support for international initiatives.

Special attention was also given to cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In this context, the Turkmen side reaffirmed its interest in expanding partnership with the Association and underscored the significance of the initiative to establish the “Central Asia + ASEAN” dialogue format aimed at promoting interregional cooperation.

The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation. The sides noted the considerable potential for increasing bilateral trade, enhancing investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.

The parties highlighted the importance of further developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, emphasizing the role of education, science, culture, sports and tourism in strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries. In this regard, they expressed mutual interest in expanding direct contacts between higher educational institutions, research organizations and cultural institutions, as well as in implementing joint educational and cultural projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in the further progressive development of Turkmen-Indonesia cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 July 2026