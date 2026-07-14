Turkmen delegation participates in the High-level Political Forum under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York

On 7 July 2026, the High-level Political Forum under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) commenced its work at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The Forum will continue until 15 July 2026.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Perkhat Yagshiyev and including representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, is taking an active part in the proceedings of this prestigious international forum from 13 to 15 July 2026.

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations’ principal global platform for reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Since 2015, the Forum has brought together governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society on an annual basis to coordinate efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind.”

During the ministerial meeting of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held on 13 July 2026, senior UN officials and representatives of civil society delivered their keynote statements.

Opening the ministerial segment, ECOSOC President Lok Bahadur Thapa and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the global significance of the Sustainable Development Goals, stressing the need for comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture to ensure the successful implementation of the 2030 Agenda. In turn, President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock called for collective efforts to uphold the UN Charter within the framework of the “Better Together” initiative, while youth representative Jevon Choi highlighted the importance of intergenerational equity in the allocation of global financial resources.

The 2026 High-level Political Forum is conducting an in-depth review of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda with a particular focus on SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Particular attention has been devoted to addressing global water scarcity and developing coordinated approaches in preparation for the Global Water Summit to be held in Abu Dhabi this December. Discussions on the energy and climate agenda reaffirmed the need to accelerate the energy transition and ensure reliable access to clean energy sources. In considering issues related to industrial and urban infrastructure, delegates underscored the importance of providing financial support for small businesses, reducing the digital divide, and promoting the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies in cities. The mobilization of financial resources under the cross-cutting framework of SDG 17 was identified as the systemic foundation for achieving these objectives.

Following the multilateral discussions, the UN High-level Political Forum will adopt an outcome document assessing global progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda. At the current session, 36 countries are presenting their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs).

For Turkmenistan, which successfully presented its Voluntary National Reviews in 2019 and 2023, participation in the ECOSOC High-level Political Forum is of considerable practical importance. The current visit is directly linked to the country’s systematic preparations for the presentation of its third Voluntary National Review in 2027. The UN platform provides Turkmen experts with an effective opportunity to study international best practices in monitoring and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and their indicators. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 July 2026