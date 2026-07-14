Turkmen Delegation in Jakarta: Meeting with the Head of ASEAN, First Indonesia–Turkmenistan Political Consultations, Bilateral Meetings

On 14 July 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and ASEAN. Turkmenistan reaffirmed its interest in further expanding engagement with the Association in such areas as transport connectivity, energy, trade, investment, the digital economy, innovation, education, science, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The sides also exchanged views on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change adaptation, food and energy security, digital transformation, and the training of qualified specialists.

On the same day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri.

The discussions focused on practical aspects of further advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was devoted to enhancing interaction between the Сhambers of commerce and industry and the business communities of the two countries, organizing joint business forums, trade and economic missions, and national exhibitions, as well as strengthening transport and logistics links and improving the bilateral legal and contractual framework.

As part of the visit programme, the inaugural political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Indonesia were held.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Indonesian delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Asian-Pacific Region and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Santo Darmosumarto.

During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Turkmen–Indonesian relations, exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, and explored new avenues for bilateral cooperation. It was emphasized that political consultations constitute an effective mechanism for strengthening intergovernmental dialogue and ensuring the consistent development of mutually beneficial partnership.

Particular attention was paid to intensifying political contacts, including the organization of reciprocal visits at various levels, the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and closer interaction between the relevant government agencies.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation within international organizations and discussed prospects for enhancing Turkmenistan’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including the promotion of the “Central Asia + ASEAN” dialogue format.

The sides also considered prospects for expanding trade, economic, transport and logistics cooperation, promoting direct contacts between the Сhambers of commerce and industry and the business communities of the two countries, and further strengthening the bilateral legal framework. Separate attention was devoted to cooperation in the fields of education, science, and culture.

Following the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Turkmen–Indonesian cooperation and expanding the partnership between Turkmenistan and ASEAN across a broad range of areas of mutual interest. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 July 2026