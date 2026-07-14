Petronas to launch exploration on Turkmenistan’s Caspian shelf this December

The Malaysian corporation Petronas is set to commence exploration activities on Turkmenistan’s Caspian gas fields in December. This was reported by the Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, citing a statement by the country’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

During his official visit to Turkmenistan in June this year, the State Concern “Türkmennebit”, the state enterprise “Hazarnebit”, and the Petronas subsidiary — Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. — signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the development of licensed offshore Blocks 19 and 20 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Additionally, an agreement was concluded to conduct 2D seismic surveys on the prospective Blocks 11, 12, 13, and 14.

“This is among the fastest that has ever happened. Normally the expectation is between one-and-a-half and two years before drilling begins,” Prime Minister said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Prime Minister, the project in Turkmenistan will position Malaysia among the world’s largest gas holders. He described this development as “very good news for Malaysia, especially for Petronas.”

Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that diversifying supply sources was a key pillar of the government’s energy security strategy, alongside the long-term diesel and oil supply guarantee secured from Russia.

Earlier, Ismadi bin Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd., stated that PETRONAS’s participation share in Block 19 and Block 20 projects will be 100%. /// nCa, 14 July 2026