Turkmenistan and Belgium Consider Establishing a Legal Framework for Migration Cooperation

Turkmenistan and Belgium are considering establishing a legal framework for cooperation in the field of migration. The possibility of preparing a bilateral migration cooperation agreement was discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and Director General of the Belgian Immigration Office, Freddy Roosemont.

Such an agreement could provide a practical foundation for closer cooperation between the competent migration authorities of Turkmenistan and Belgium.

The discussions focused on protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens residing abroad, exchanging information and expertise on migration policy, and strengthening direct working contacts between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

Ambassador Palvanov noted that, as international mobility continues to increase, establishing efficient and reliable mechanisms for cooperation between migration authorities has become increasingly important.

In this context, the parties highlighted the importance of cooperation on identity verification, document restoration, consular assistance, and the exchange of best practices in migration management.

Freddy Roosemont welcomed the initiatives put forward by the Turkmen side, describing them as timely. He expressed the Belgian Immigration Office’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Turkmenistan’s relevant authorities and emphasized the importance of moving toward practical implementation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the possible simplification of visa procedures for holders of diplomatic and service passports as part of the broader development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Benelux countries.

The Belgian side proposed organizing a visit by representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan to Belgium to familiarize themselves with the work of the Belgian Immigration Office and exchange professional experience. Belgian officials also confirmed their readiness to visit Turkmenistan to continue the practical dialogue and identify specific areas for future cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working contacts and exploring concrete steps toward more practical and systematic cooperation in the field of migration. ///nCa, 10 July 2026