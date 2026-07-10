National Leader of Turkmenistan Highlights Importance of US Support for TAPI Project and East–West, North–South Corridors

The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Steve Daines, a member of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and Senator from Montana, TDH reports.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their interest in the further development of bilateral cooperation, noting its progressive advancement in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to interaction within the UN framework and cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the United States for its support of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality and emphasized the country’s commitment to international cooperation in the interests of peace and sustainable development.

Trade and economic partnership was one of the key topics of the negotiations. The role of the Turkmenistan–US Business Council in expanding business ties was noted, as well as the long-standing cooperation with major American companies such as Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, and Case New Holland, which are implementing projects in Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed prospects for interaction in the fuel and energy, as well as transport and communication sectors.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates US support in developing international transport and transit corridors along the East–West and North–South routes, as well as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. According to him, the implementation of the project will contribute to strengthening economic stability and cooperation in the region.

Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in science, education, and culture. The parties noted the potential of joint educational and scientific projects, emphasizing their importance for strengthening mutual understanding and expanding humanitarian ties between the two nations.

Concluding the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness for the further development of long-term and multifaceted cooperation with the United States. /// nCa, 10 July 2026