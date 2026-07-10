FAO Manual Offers a Practical Roadmap for Reviving Carp Farming in Central Asia

As Central Asia seeks new opportunities to strengthen food security, create rural employment and diversify agricultural incomes, an important resource from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) deserves renewed attention.

The publication, Training Manual on the Advanced Fry and Fingerling Production of Carps in Ponds, was prepared specifically for farmers and aquaculture practitioners in Central Asia, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe. Rather than being an academic textbook, it is a practical, richly illustrated guide designed for use directly on farms and during hands-on training workshops.

Here is the download page of the manual — https://openknowledge.fao.org/items/6f4e979a-41cf-4bbd-b383-5ce6c8309591

The manual was developed in response to a challenge that still resonates today. FAO notes that fish production in ponds and small reservoirs across much of Central Asia declined significantly over recent decades because of political, social and economic changes. The objective of the guide is to help reverse that trend by equipping farmers with proven, field-tested techniques for producing healthy carp fry and fingerlings.

The handbook walks producers through every stage of production—from preparing nursery ponds and managing water quality to feeding, disease prevention, harvesting, transport and overwintering of fingerlings. It also includes practical appendices on plankton management, fish counting techniques and transportation methods, making it a comprehensive reference for both newcomers and experienced fish farmers.

Importantly, the techniques described are not limited to common carp. The manual also provides guidance for Chinese major carps—including grass carp, silver carp and bighead carp—which are widely suited to freshwater aquaculture systems across Central Asia.

For Central Asian countries looking to expand sustainable aquaculture, improve nutrition and generate additional income in rural communities, this FAO publication represents more than technical advice. It is a practical blueprint for rebuilding a productive fish farming sector using affordable technologies that have already been tested under regional conditions.

At a time when governments across Central Asia are placing greater emphasis on agricultural diversification and resilient food systems, this FAO manual provides a valuable opportunity for farmers, extension services and agricultural training institutions to translate knowledge into higher fish production and stronger rural livelihoods. /// nCa, 10 July 2026