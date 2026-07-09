Summer Camp Sessions Empower Children in Turkmenistan to Learn About Their Rights

More than 100 children from across Turkmenistan took part in a series of interactive summer camp sessions designed to strengthen their understanding of children’s rights and encourage them to become advocates for themselves and their peers. The sessions were organized jointly by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Innovation Information Centre of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Ombudsman’s Office of Turkmenistan and UNICEF.

Held between 11 June and 9 July in Turkmenabat, Tejen and the “Yashlyk” Children’s Health and Recreation Centre in Geokdere, the sessions introduced children to the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) through interactive games, group activities and discussions in a child-friendly environment.

Participants also learned about the role of the Mejlis, the Ombudsman’s Office and UNICEF in promoting and protecting children’s rights in Turkmenistan.

Through participatory exercises and creative activities, children explored key principles of the Convention, including the right to education, protection, participation and development. The sessions encouraged children to express their views, respect the opinions of others, and recognize that every child has equal rights.

“I knew that children have rights, but today I learned why they are important and how they help protect every child. I also learned that my opinion matters and that I should respect the rights of others,” said Ayna, a participant from Tejen.

“The games made learning fun. Now I understand that every child deserves to be safe, go to school and be treated fairly. I want to share what I learned with my friends and my younger brother,” said Merdan, who participated in the session at the Yashlyk Children’s Health and Recreation Centre.

“Every child should know their rights and feel confident to express their views and participate in decisions affecting their lives,” said Zhanar Sagimbayeva, UNICEF Representative a.i in Turkmenistan. “Learning about children’s rights through interactive activities helps children build confidence, develop respect for others and understand that they can contribute positively to their families, schools and communities.”

The summer camp initiative reflects the shared commitment of national partners to promote children’s rights through engaging and inclusive learning opportunities. By equipping children with knowledge about their rights from an early age, the programme contributes to building a generation that is informed, empowered and able to participate meaningfully in society.

UNICEF continues to work closely with the Government of Turkmenistan and national partners to support the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the National Action Plan for Realization of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028 and to ensure that every child knows, enjoys and can exercises her or his rights. ///nCa, 9 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)