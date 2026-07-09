Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov Meets with U.S. Senator Steve Daines

On 9 July 2026, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, held a meeting with U.S. Senator from the State of Montana, Steve Daines, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for further expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The sides underscored the importance of maintaining regular contacts at various levels. In this context, they particularly highlighted the significance of high-level visits, which have provided additional momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of constructive interstate dialogue.

In the area of trade and economic cooperation, the parties discussed prospects for collaboration in the energy sector, as well as opportunities to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and logistics. They also emphasized the important role of the Turkmenistan–U.S. Business Council in expanding mutually beneficial ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to the development of interparliamentary cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of current regional and international issues. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing a constructive dialogue. ///nCa, 9 July 2026